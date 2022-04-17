Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (4/17/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/17/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Hopefully, you have a chance to enjoy the holiday, and in the meantime, here is your Easter Sunday Cleveland Browns update also known as Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. What’s In Your Easter Basket?

Research on Twitter among #Browns Twitter people revealed this interesting assortment in Dave @ BIGPLAY’s basket.

It was even delivered by the Easter bunny on Saturday night.

What stellar timing!

 

2. New Tailgating Experience Coming To FirstEnergy Stadium

Mike Judge, Director of Membership Services for the Browns, tweeted a new amenity for 2022.

They are called Premium Tailgates and include a “private, climate-controlled indoor lounge with outdoor patio, all-inclusive food & beverage”

This is definitely taking the age-old practice of tailgating to a new level.

If you rent one, please either invite a BrownsNation writer or at the bare minimum, send us pictures of this primo tailgating experience so we can live vicariously through you.

 

3. The Mayfield To Panthers Chatter Is Getting Louder

We are a month removed from the Deshaun Watson trade, and everyone knows that Baker Mayfield will be playing for a different team in 2022.

Whereas Seattle seemed to be a frontrunner, that discussion has cooled partly because the Seahawks re-signed Geno Smith this week.

Now the chatter is growing louder that a deal could be reached with the Carolina Panthers.

Sports Illustrated is tweeting about it.

SI is picking up reports from Mary Kay Cabot as well as statements from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport from a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

This feels like a never-ending story that keeps taking twists and turns that involve new teams; now Carolina is a lead contender though Rapoport also casually mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mayfield deserves closure and an opportunity to start fresh elsewhere, and the Browns clearly want to move on so hopefully it happens sooner rather than later.

Happy Easter Browns Fans!

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

New York Jets v Carolina Panthers
Report: Panthers Have ‘Inside Track’ On Mayfield Trade
Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals exchange jerseys following the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.
Could Baker Mayfield Be Traded To The Cardinals?
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (4/16/22)

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Report: Panthers Have 'Inside Track' On Mayfield Trade

No more pages to load