Browns Nation News And Notes (4/17/22)

It is Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Hopefully, you have a chance to enjoy the holiday, and in the meantime, here is your Easter Sunday Cleveland Browns update also known as Browns Nation news and notes.

1. What’s In Your Easter Basket?

Research on Twitter among #Browns Twitter people revealed this interesting assortment in Dave @ BIGPLAY’s basket.

It was even delivered by the Easter bunny on Saturday night.

What stellar timing!

Easter bunny knows me too well. 😂 Thanks @LabattUSA. There better be tiny little beers in those eggs. pic.twitter.com/ay0V5uI9Eq — Dave @ BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY_dave) April 16, 2022

2. New Tailgating Experience Coming To FirstEnergy Stadium

Mike Judge, Director of Membership Services for the Browns, tweeted a new amenity for 2022.

They are called Premium Tailgates and include a “private, climate-controlled indoor lounge with outdoor patio, all-inclusive food & beverage”

The @Browns are excited to introduce a new gameday experience this fall at @FEStadium: Premium Tailgates. You and your guests will enjoy a private, climate-controlled indoor lounge with outdoor patio, all-inclusive food & beverage. Shoot me a message with questions! #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/Ec4ztkKiiV — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge1027) April 16, 2022

This is definitely taking the age-old practice of tailgating to a new level.

If you rent one, please either invite a BrownsNation writer or at the bare minimum, send us pictures of this primo tailgating experience so we can live vicariously through you.

3. The Mayfield To Panthers Chatter Is Getting Louder

We are a month removed from the Deshaun Watson trade, and everyone knows that Baker Mayfield will be playing for a different team in 2022.

Whereas Seattle seemed to be a frontrunner, that discussion has cooled partly because the Seahawks re-signed Geno Smith this week.

Now the chatter is growing louder that a deal could be reached with the Carolina Panthers.

Sports Illustrated is tweeting about it.

The Panthers are reportedly believed to have the “inside track” to land Baker Mayfield https://t.co/rBW5iZ2eCZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 16, 2022

SI is picking up reports from Mary Kay Cabot as well as statements from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport from a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Of several Baker Mayfield suitors, the #Panthers have the inside track to trade for him, per source (sorry Robby Anderson!): #Browns Insider https://t.co/TeFsHi63db — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 16, 2022

"To me the Carolina Panthers seem to be the most likely spot for Baker Mayfield.. the Buccaneers would make some sense to me as well" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GaHXjKK73x — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 15, 2022

This feels like a never-ending story that keeps taking twists and turns that involve new teams; now Carolina is a lead contender though Rapoport also casually mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mayfield deserves closure and an opportunity to start fresh elsewhere, and the Browns clearly want to move on so hopefully it happens sooner rather than later.

Happy Easter Browns Fans!