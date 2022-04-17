Browns Nation

Report: Panthers Have ‘Inside Track’ On Mayfield Trade

New York Jets v Carolina Panthers
The Cleveland Browns currently have four quarterbacks on the 2022 roster.

Perhaps the days of too many quarterbacks will soon be in the past as Mary Kay Cabot and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport are both reporting that the latest team most likely to land quarterback Baker Mayfield is the Carolina Panthers.

This is an interesting development in the ever-evolving Mayfield story.

 

Other Teams Seem To Have Fizzled Out

It was not long ago that people speculated that Mayfield could be either an Indianapolis Colt or a Seattle Seahawk.

Those respective teams shored up their quarterback rosters by adding Matt Ryan and Geno Smith.

Besides Carolina, Rapoport does mention Tampa Bay as another possibility though it seems less likely now that Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach.

 

What Carolina Has

The Panthers check the boxes from the Browns’ standpoint.

They are in the NFC and not a direct competitor to the Browns.

It is interesting to note that the Browns are slated to visit Carolina in 2022 for a Browns vs. Panthers matchup.

Two quarterbacks are currently on the Panthers roster.

They are Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

Ironically, Walker is No. 6.

The Panthers have a powerful running game led by Christian McCaffrey whose biggest problem is staying healthy for long spans of time.

 

When Would This Happen?

With the Browns starting voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday, April 19, and the NFL Draft coming up on Thursday, April 28, it seems like the time is now.

The Panthers may opt to draft a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick.

If no trade happens prior to the NFL Draft, this could be a lingering issue until training camp.

The Browns do not seem eager to outright cut ties with Mayfield as the number of interested teams would be larger (because his $18 million salary would no longer be an issue), and AFC teams including divisional rival Pittsburgh could be among them.

We will continue to watch this Mayfield saga unfold until a trade happens.

