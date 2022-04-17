Report: Panthers Have ‘Inside Track’ On Mayfield Trade

The Cleveland Browns currently have four quarterbacks on the 2022 roster.

Perhaps the days of too many quarterbacks will soon be in the past as Mary Kay Cabot and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport are both reporting that the latest team most likely to land quarterback Baker Mayfield is the Carolina Panthers.

Of several Baker Mayfield suitors, the #Panthers have the inside track to trade for him, per source (sorry Robby Anderson!): #Browns Insider https://t.co/TeFsHi63db — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 16, 2022

This is an interesting development in the ever-evolving Mayfield story.

Other Teams Seem To Have Fizzled Out

It was not long ago that people speculated that Mayfield could be either an Indianapolis Colt or a Seattle Seahawk.

Those respective teams shored up their quarterback rosters by adding Matt Ryan and Geno Smith.

#Seahawks bringing back Geno Smith and adding him to a QB room of Drew Lock and Jacob Eason. Wonder if that closes the door on Baker Mayfield? Rookie probably still in play. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 14, 2022

Besides Carolina, Rapoport does mention Tampa Bay as another possibility though it seems less likely now that Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach.

What Carolina Has

The Panthers check the boxes from the Browns’ standpoint.

They are in the NFC and not a direct competitor to the Browns.

It is interesting to note that the Browns are slated to visit Carolina in 2022 for a Browns vs. Panthers matchup.

Two quarterbacks are currently on the Panthers roster.

They are Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

Ironically, Walker is No. 6.

The Panthers have a powerful running game led by Christian McCaffrey whose biggest problem is staying healthy for long spans of time.

When Would This Happen?

With the Browns starting voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday, April 19, and the NFL Draft coming up on Thursday, April 28, it seems like the time is now.

The Panthers may opt to draft a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick.

#Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, one of the potential top quarterbacks in the draft, visits the #Panthers today, source said. Carolina picks sixth overall and has been hosting QBs this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

If no trade happens prior to the NFL Draft, this could be a lingering issue until training camp.

The Browns do not seem eager to outright cut ties with Mayfield as the number of interested teams would be larger (because his $18 million salary would no longer be an issue), and AFC teams including divisional rival Pittsburgh could be among them.

I think the Browns think the Steelers will sign Baker Mayfield. That's why they haven't released him. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 14, 2022

We will continue to watch this Mayfield saga unfold until a trade happens.