Browns Nation News And Notes (4/19/22)

It is Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are set to begin their voluntary offseason workouts today at team headquarters in Berea.

This will be the first time the newest Browns Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper will be officially involved in team events.

In the phase one portion of the voluntary workouts (which lasts two weeks), there will be meetings between players and coaches along with workouts and rehab.

No on-the-field activity happens until phase two.

It appears that media availability will begin on Wednesday.

Reminder: #Browns begin their voluntary offseason workout program today at team headquarters in Berea. QB Deshaun Watson is expected to attend, Kevin Stefanski and Jimmy Haslam said last month at the #NFL owners meetings in Florida. Media availability will be held tomorrow. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) April 19, 2022

With the news of Denzel Ward‘s contract extension happening yesterday, here is how Twitter user Browns Rally Possum believes Ward is approaching today’s events.

In case you aren’t able to view it, the man is doing a snow angel with paper money acting as the snow.

Ward’s contract is our top story in the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Teammates React To Ward’s Deal

Being the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL is an honor, and Ward’s teammates took to social media to congratulate him.

Myles Garrett posted this:

It says:

“Let’s goooooooo”

It is followed by 5 fire emojis, presumably 1 for each year of the contract term.

Greg Newsome II called the WARDEN the “Best in the Business”.

WARDDDENNNNN BEST IN THE BUSINESS‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 18, 2022

2. The Match Golf Tournament Picks NFL QBs

In previous years, the charity golf tournament known as “The Match” selected Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers to team up with professional golf partners.

This year, the tournament is making a change and pitting quarterback duos against each other.

On June 1, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

This will be a 12-hole event held at the Wynn Las Vegas, and it will air on TNT.

We expect plenty of trash-talking and a lot of interesting chatter on the open microphones of these four players as they hit the links.

Happy Tuesday Browns Fans!