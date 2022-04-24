Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/24/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
It is Sunday, April 24, 2022, and it is officially draft week for the Cleveland Browns and the other 31 NFL teams.

The Browns currently have no first-round picks so unless a trade happens, a situation GM Andrew Berry deemed “unlikely” at his Friday press conference, we won’t hear any selections for the team until Friday, April 29.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Week Two Of Phase One Workouts Is Coming Up

In addition to it being draft week, the team is also entering the second week of its Phase One offseason workouts.

Strength and conditioning continue to be the focus along with off-the-field meetings.

 

2. Cooper In The Community

New Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is using his springtime in Cleveland in the best possible way.

In addition to being at offseason workouts, Cooper did some community service work on behalf of Whip Fundraising.

Cooper gave a kid defending him on a pass play the memory of a lifetime.

3. Episode 2 Of Building the Browns Drops Today

The episode called “New Additions” will include a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s scouting process and Deshaun Watson‘s arrival in Cleveland after the trade.

It drops at 11:30 AM EDT today on YouTube.

 

4. Mayfield Back At OU For Spring Game

Quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s Heisman statue was dedicated as part of Oklahoma’s Spring Game festivities.

Mayfield received a roaring welcome as he was introduced on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback, fellow Oklahoma quarterback, and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray was in attendance for the weekend’s events that brought back other Heisman winners including Sam Bradford and Jason White.

All of the festivities for Mayfield’s big weekend appeared to be well-attended and fun events for OU and Mayfield fans, but his statue leaves little to be desired as it looks nothing like him.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

 

 

