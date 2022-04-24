Browns Nation

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Statue Unveiling

Oklahoma Spring Game
(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

 

It is extremely rare for social media to agree on something especially when it comes to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield who tends to be a polarizing figure.

However, there is universal agreement that Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue unveiled this weekend as part of Oklahoma’s Spring Game festivities looks nothing like him.

This is the statue that is supposed to immortalize him in Oklahoma’s famed Heisman Park.

Here is how the NFL world reacted after seeing the statue.

 

Funniest Response

The winner for funniest response is from The April who wrote:

“I wonder if the guy who sculpted the Baker Mayfield statue just had a torn labrum in his shoulder, but insisted on chiseling anyway.”

This is, of course, a nod to Mayfield’s steadfast insistence on continuing to play in 2021 with a torn labrum suffered in Week 2.

 

Twitter Has Questions

Where is the helmet was a prevailing question?

Others believed the face more closely resembled Frank Gifford or Merril Hoge and even saw similarities to actor Charlie Sheen’s features.

In short, there were so many theories.

 

Why Are These Statues So Bad?

Offseason Chopz is speculating that making statues must be one of the hardest jobs in the world since many look awful.

Peyton Manning has a bad one too.

Rest assured it is not just a football problem; all sports have their share of unflattering statues.

Brandi Chastain is an esteemed soccer player who bears no resemblance to her plaque.

And there is international soccer star Cristiano Renaldo’s statue that is a definite misrepresentation.

And from the world of entertainment, iconic actress Lucille Ball is immortalized with this statue that does not do her justice.

This means that Mayfield is in good company with other people who have lousy statues.

At least the celebration during the Spring Game to dedicate the statue was a huge hit.

 

