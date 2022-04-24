NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Statue Unveiling

It is extremely rare for social media to agree on something especially when it comes to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield who tends to be a polarizing figure.

However, there is universal agreement that Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue unveiled this weekend as part of Oklahoma’s Spring Game festivities looks nothing like him.

This is the statue that is supposed to immortalize him in Oklahoma’s famed Heisman Park.

Here is how the NFL world reacted after seeing the statue.

The Oklahoma Sooners reveal Baker Mayfield's Heisman Park Statue. (via @Pchopz_) pic.twitter.com/ztd20lq4sI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 23, 2022

Funniest Response

The winner for funniest response is from The April who wrote:

“I wonder if the guy who sculpted the Baker Mayfield statue just had a torn labrum in his shoulder, but insisted on chiseling anyway.”

I wonder if the guy who sculpted the Baker Mayfield statue just had a torn labrum in his shoulder, but insisted on chiseling anyway. pic.twitter.com/iAnAJhL5Bz — The April 💙 (@TheEmpressApril) April 23, 2022

This is, of course, a nod to Mayfield’s steadfast insistence on continuing to play in 2021 with a torn labrum suffered in Week 2.

Twitter Has Questions

Where is the helmet was a prevailing question?

3 questions about the @bakermayfield and/or other #SoonerNation statues

1) what’s with not having a helmet on the @OU_Football players’ statues?🤔

2) Will the Student Union be projecting movies off the statue’s forehead?

3) Or did they forget or chisel a headband on him? #Yikes😳 pic.twitter.com/WbRsLwD3Hs — Brian in Twinsburg (@bsakes) April 24, 2022

Others believed the face more closely resembled Frank Gifford or Merril Hoge and even saw similarities to actor Charlie Sheen’s features.

In short, there were so many theories.

Well Baker Mayfield doesn't look anything like this statue, but @robertpatrickT2 sure does. pic.twitter.com/bDA23GHCm9 — Justin Frieberg (@JFrieberg) April 23, 2022

THAT’S SUPPOSED TO BE BAKER MAYFIELD??!! LOOKS LIKE SOME 50 YEAR OLD RUNNING BACK😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XqKuGhFxjE — J&D Productions (@JDProdYouTube) April 23, 2022

Why Are These Statues So Bad?

Offseason Chopz is speculating that making statues must be one of the hardest jobs in the world since many look awful.

If you told me making a statue is the hardest job in the world I’d believe you because usually they look awful — Offseason Chopz (@Pchopz_) April 23, 2022

Peyton Manning has a bad one too.

who's worse Peyton or baker Mayfield statue 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZjBPAJLcTU — Brandon Wright (@TheDubbaya) April 23, 2022

Rest assured it is not just a football problem; all sports have their share of unflattering statues.

Brandi Chastain is an esteemed soccer player who bears no resemblance to her plaque.

This Brandi Chastain plaque is bad. Really bad. https://t.co/5fcX6sVxFj pic.twitter.com/lOY8Npo1CR — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) May 22, 2018

And there is international soccer star Cristiano Renaldo’s statue that is a definite misrepresentation.

And from the world of entertainment, iconic actress Lucille Ball is immortalized with this statue that does not do her justice.

Please enjoy this statue of Lucille Ball. No, really: that’s who it’s supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/XvgCNod3s7 — Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@FubsyShabaroon) June 7, 2020

The Lucille Ball statue in Celoron, New York. pic.twitter.com/zoMMt51nWJ — Paul Dobbie (@trollingclaire) December 8, 2021

This means that Mayfield is in good company with other people who have lousy statues.

#Browns Baker Mayfield currently at the OU spring game in Oklahoma. https://t.co/vrxgmomwV0 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 23, 2022

At least the celebration during the Spring Game to dedicate the statue was a huge hit.