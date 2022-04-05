Browns Nation News And Notes (4/5/22)

It is Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are filling out the roster slowly and steadily.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Watson Suspension Speculation Continues

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com was asked about her impressions of what a Deshaun Watson suspension could look like.

Drawing from her recent experience at the NFL owners’ meetings, Cabot said:

“I got the impression at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., last week that NFL investigators will view the two grand jury non-indictments of Watson as mitigating factors and that his suspension could be shorter than originally anticipated. It’s conceivable it could end up being something like a six-game ban that gets knocked down to four, or something in that range.”

Cabot is speculating, but the bottom line is it could end up being shorter than Kareem Hunt‘s eight-game suspension.

2. A Watson-Cooks Reunion In Cleveland Is Unlikely

While the Browns have an interest in Brandin Cooks, it seems unlikely that he will be a Cleveland Brown alongside his former teammate Deshaun Watson.

The simple reason, according to Mary Kay Cabot, is the Texans will want at least a second-round draft pick, and the Browns are short on 2022 draft picks because of the Watson trade.

#Browns are one of the multiple teams who have explored trading for #Texans WR Brandin Cooks, Deshaun Watson's top target in 2020, but it's unlikely to happen https://t.co/ymKsjFjST2 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 4, 2022

This makes sense and leads to speculation that the Browns will use free agency or the draft to get extra wide receiver support in 2022.

3. Wide Receiver Switcheroo

Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and Mitchell Trubisky have gotten a lot of attention for their team switches in the 2022 offseason.

However, wide receivers made unprecedented moves also.

That leads to a PFF fan question of which wide receiver on his new team will be the most exciting to watch.

Which WR are you the most excited to watch with their new team? pic.twitter.com/5pPzrzdwZ3 — PFF (@PFF) April 4, 2022

Obviously, the Browns are picking Amari Cooper.

Once again, the Cowboys’ loss is definitely the Browns’ gain.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!