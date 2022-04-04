3 Free Agents Still Left The Browns Should Consider

This offseason has surprisingly gone pretty well for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have made significant upgrades that should improve their overall performance heading into next season.

Most notably, the Browns have added wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Both Pro Bowl talents should hopefully help take this offense to the next level.

Although, the Browns might not be done adding just yet.

There is still plenty of talent available in free agency that could help improve this team heading into training camp.

1. Will Fuller

There is still quite a bit of wide receiver talent still left on the free-agent market.

The biggest names are Jarvis Landry and Julio Jones, but neither of them could be coming to Cleveland.

Instead, the Browns should focus on adding a vertical threat such as Will Fuller.

The former first-round pick is coming off an injury-riddled 2021 campaign.

He signed a deal for over $10 million with the Miami Dolphins and only played in two games.

Will Fuller’s contract with the Dolphins:

Signing bonus: $9,635,011

Base salary: $990K

Incentives: Up to $3M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2021

That being said, the 27-year-old is likely going to need to take a “prove it” deal this offseason.

A short-term contract in order to re-establish his value on the free-agent market.

A move to Cleveland could be a smart decision for Fuller’s future.

He’d get to play alongside his former quarterback in Watson.

Also, the pressure would be off him with Cooper drawing the most attention.

The talent is there, but Fuller has issues staying healthy and on the field.

The Browns could offer Fuller a cheap one-year deal where he’d have a chance to win and rebuild his value.

2. Eddie Goldman

The biggest hole on this roster right now is at the defensive tackle spot.

Cleveland has failed to add much talent or depth at nose tackle.

However, a move to add a player such as Eddie Goldman could be a good idea.

The former second-round pick was recently released by the Chicago Bears.

#Bears make it official. They have released Eddie Goldman. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 14, 2022

That shouldn’t come as much of a shock considering Goldman hasn’t been productive since 2018.

However, the 28-year-old has been relatively healthy throughout his career.

He has recorded 175 tackles and 13 sacks through his six seasons in Chicago.

This is a player the Browns could get for relatively cheap and a low-risk move.

They’d still be able to mix in their young tackles, but would also have a veteran presence to take a majority of the snaps.

Cleveland won’t get Pro Bowl production from Goldman, but he gives them a short-term solution.

3. Danny Trevathan

Another former Bears player who could make an impact in Cleveland this season.

The Browns should keep their eye on veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan.

He is coming off an injury-riddled 2021 campaign, but plays solid when healthy.

In 2020, Trevathan finished with 113 tackles, one sack, and five passes defended in 16 games.

The Browns don’t have many experienced linebackers on their roster right now.

The addition of Trevathan could be great for their young players.

He is well worth a reasonable short-term deal while the Browns continue to develop their young linebackers.

The concern of injury is always there, but the Browns do have some depth at linebacker.

However, they need to add an experienced impact player, which is what Trevathan could bring to this defense.