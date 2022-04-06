Browns Nation News And Notes (4/6/22)

It is Wednesday, April 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have been working on filling out the special teams roster.

A punter and kicker have been added in recent days, but the top story remains the Browns QB1.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Deshaun Watson Ordered To Answer Questions About Witnesses

Browns fans know that this situation with Deshaun Watson is likely to get worse before it can ever potentially get better.

Check out this story from USA TODAY: Judge: Deshaun Watson must answer about sex history with other therapists Browns QB Deshaun Watson must answer whether he had sex with 18 additional therapists who came to his defense, according to ruling in court.https://t.co/X7MhqCq8nj — Renato Castillo (@RenatoJour) April 5, 2022

Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today is reporting that Watson has 30 days to respond to a request to specify the type of relationship he had with the 18 massage therapists who spoke out as character witnesses for him last year.

On Tuesday, Harris County District Court Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier made this decision in favor of the plaintiffs.

If he had more than a professional client-therapist relationship with them, it may establish a behavioral trait relevant to the case with the 22 women.

2. Skip Bayless: Browns Are “Stuck” With Baker Mayfield Situation

Skip Bayless explains why the Browns have no leverage for a Baker Mayfield trade.

He said:

“Because I believe the entire league or, at least, those even mildly interested in Baker, that they’re sitting back right now chuckling at the Cleveland Browns… They’re stuck, man. They just bet the sun and the moon and the ranch and the future on Deshawn. I’m fine with that. But it puts them in a position of zero advantageous bargaining power.”

3. Greg Newsome Putting In The Work

Cornerback Greg Newsome II posted a hype video on his Twitter account.

We see him looking great while doing a series of on-the-field drills as he continues to prepare for Year 2 of his Browns and NFL career.

Confidence is not they will like me. Instead, it is I’ll do great even if they don’t. pic.twitter.com/bn7roYV0S9 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 5, 2022

4. Wayback Wednesday

Check out this amazing action shot of Clay Matthews Jr. making his presence known to Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon.

