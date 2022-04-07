Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Browns Coordinators Joining Brian Flores’ Lawsuit

Former Browns Coordinators Joining Brian Flores’ Lawsuit

By

head coach Steve Wilks of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

 

Brian Flores shook up the football world when he filed a federal class-action lawsuit against NFL teams.

Now, a pair of former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinators are joining the lawsuit.

Ray Horton (defensive coordinator in 2016) and Steve Wilks (2019) both joined Flores in his efforts this week.

News surrounding the lawsuit had sort of faded into the background until now.

Wilks has a gripe with his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, who fired him after his lone season in 2018.

Horton takes exception to a 2016 coaching interview he had with the Tennessee Titans.

Let’s dive into their complaints and see how it might impact the league.

 

The Rooney Rule

The Rooney Rule continues to be a point of debate and conversation.

For those who don’t know, it essentially requires teams to at least interview ethnic-minority candidates for head coach and senior football operation positions.

It doesn’t say teams have to hire them, just hold an interview. It took effect back in 2003.

This is where Horton’s grievance comes into play. Horton describes his interview process with the Titans as a “sham” that only took place so the team could fulfill Rooney Rule requirements.

Horton’s evidence for this claim comes via audio from a podcast featuring Mike Mularkey, the man the Titans ended up hiring as head coach that season.

In the podcast, Mularkey explains that he knew he had the job before the interview process had even started for other candidates.

Opponents of the Rooney Rule are quick to point out these situations.

Many feel teams hold interviews with certain ethnic-minority candidates to avoid breaking the Rooney Rule.

Ultimately, it can lead to illegitimate interview processes that were better off never even happening.

That’s the point Horton is trying to lay out here.

His statement on this matter is a profound one.

“I am proud to stand with Coach Flores and Coach Wilks in combatting the systemic discrimination which has plagued the NFL for far too long. When I learned from Coach Mularkey’s statements that my head coach interview with the Titans was a sham, I was devastated and humiliated. By joining this case, I am hoping to turn that experience into a positive and make lasting change and create true equal opportunity in the future”.

 

“Bridge Coach”

Wilks has questions about legitimacy as well.

He’s joined the suit after describing himself as a “bridge coach” with the Arizona Cardinals.

After going 3-13 in 2018, the Cardinals fired him.

However, Wilks believes he never received a fair opportunity to lead the team.

He mentions an incident with Cardinals GM Steve Keim.

Keim faced a five-week suspension following a DUI-arrest during the preseason.

During this time, he still negotiated contract terms with running back David Johnson and became instrumental in drafting Josh Rosen.

In his complaint, Wilks claims he wanted to select Josh Allen.

I think we all know how differently the careers of those two quarterbacks has gone.

Eventually, Arizona fired Wilks and handed Keim a contract extension, another point of contention from Wilks.

He also believes his predecessor, Kliff Kingsbury, had a “longer leash” after only winning five games in his first year at the helm.

The Cardinals refuted much of this in a statement made on Thursday.

“The decisions we made after the 2018 season were very difficult ones. But as we said at the time, they were entirely driven by what was in the best interests of our organization and necessary for team improvement. We are confident that the facts reflect that and demonstrate that these allegations are untrue”.

 

What’s Next?

Since Flores filed this lawsuit earlier this year, it’s been a slow burn in terms of finding a resolution.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Flores as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach in February.

Wilks is a defensive coach in Carolina while Horton hasn’t coached in the league since 2019.

The “evidence” that is Mularkey’s comments on the podcast could lead to action, but it’s not a guarantee.

If I had to guess, this all goes by the wayside once teams start training camp.

That’s not to say there aren’t systemic issues within the hiring process.

It’s certainly far from perfect.

However, it’s hard to get Roger Goodell and the NFL to act on these things.

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Colin Cowherd Reveals Why Baker Mayfield’s Market Has Shrunk
Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after making a reception for a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.
Projecting Amari Cooper’s First Year With The Browns
cleveland browns draft
Cleveland Browns Mock Draft (2022 Updated)

About Rocco Nuosci

Hello! I am a lifetime northeast Ohio resident from Cuyahoga Falls! I'm also a proud graduate of the University of Akron (Go Zips!). Radio is the field I pursued and started at WAKR of Rubber City Radio Group after graduation. I briefly worked at 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland before starting a new career at WEOL in Elyria. Writing about football, basketball. and baseball are passions I love to follow outside of work, and I hope you enjoy my thoughts on the brown and orange.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Colin Cowherd Reveals Why Baker Mayfield's Market Has Shrunk

No more pages to load