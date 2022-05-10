Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/10/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players are working hard in preparation for the 2022 season.

That is our lead story in the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Tuesday Workout Inspiration

We cannot love this post anymore.

Myles Garrett is in Texas working out with DeMarcus Ware.

Ware, who turns 40 later this year, is trying his best to keep up with Garrett in the gym.

That is a tall task, but he is holding his own.

This comes on the heels of Nick Chubb‘s video of him handling 675 pounds like it’s nobody’s business.

Look out for more stiff arms from Chubb this season since he appears to be getting even stronger this offseason.

 

2. Watson Update

The civil proceedings against Deshaun Watson continue to progress.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that he will be deposed several times over the summer.

Though some of the plaintiffs are pushing for July trials, it is unlikely with training camp opening sometime at the end of July.

Both sides previously agreed to halt any proceedings during the season which means that the civil cases will remain open and unresolved until March 2023.

In the meantime, Watson continues to participate in offseason workouts with the other new Browns QBs, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs.

 

3. Clowney Update

No one knows for sure how substantial the rumors are, but there has been an uptick in the noise around Jadeveon Clowney re-signing with the Browns sooner rather than later.

This is a must-do and should be at the top of the Browns’ list of things to get done now.

For most Browns fans, this has drug out far too long, and Clowney should be already re-signed.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that a deal could be done this week.

Let’s hope so.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

