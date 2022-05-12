Browns Nation News And Notes (5/12/22)

It is Thursday, May 12, 2022, and it is best known by Cleveland Browns (and NFL) fans as schedule release day.

At 8:00 PM EDT on NFL Network, the entire Browns schedule will be released.

Tune in Thursday at 8 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/7JdJY6myt7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 10, 2022

In the meantime, here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Schedule Rumors

We are only hours away from finding out the true schedule, but there have been many internet rumors.

Here is a recent compilation, courtesy of Mr.Cleveland on Twitter, of what people believe is a portion of the Browns’ schedule.

****UPDATED****😎🏈 Some notable Browns NFL schedule news: Week 1 – Steelers at CLE

Week 2 – Ravens at CLE

Week 5 – CLE at Falcons

Week 8 – CLE at Commanders

Week 10 TNF at home vs. Saints

Week 11- Jets at CLE

Week 18 – CLE at Ravens#Browns — Mr. Cleveland™ (@Mr___Cleveland) May 12, 2022

If this is true, the Browns will be tested early with two key AFC North matchups against Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

Last season, the Browns played these two opponents near the end of the season, and the Ravens famously were the Browns’ opponents in two weeks, Weeks 12 and 14, with Week 13 being a bye.

2. Browns Release Video Of Watson Throwing

The Browns released a video of Deshaun Watson throwing during Phase II of the offseason workouts.

This is particularly newsworthy because Watson has not played competitive football since January 2021 so no one knows if he has any rust.

While Phase II is noncontact, it is easy to see that Watson has plenty of zip on the ball as it sails into Ja’Marcus Bradley‘s hands.

DW4 tossing it up to Ja'Marcus Bradley pic.twitter.com/Yc8q9v4heh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 11, 2022

This follows a previously released video, from earlier in the week, of a Watson throw to tight end, Harrison Bryant.

3. Rookie Numbers Officially Released

With the Browns’ rookie camp opening on Friday, May 13, the Browns officially released the jersey numbers of the 2022 rookie class.

It seems to fall in line with the rumored numbers so the moral of the story is it is time to buy your Cade York #3 jerseys.

𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟚 𝔻𝕣𝕒𝕗𝕥 𝕔𝕝𝕒𝕤𝕤 𝕛𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕖𝕪 𝕟𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕤 pic.twitter.com/iTG6dv3VhM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 11, 2022

4. Throwback Thursday

This bittersweet video is from the last Browns home game in 1995 before the heartbreaking move to Baltimore.

It had all the feels for fans and players and though the outcome was not as important that day, the Browns did beat the Bengals.

The days’ events were narrated by the great Chris Berman who also took a stroll down memory lane of all the great Browns in the past era.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!