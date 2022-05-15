Browns Nation News And Notes (5/15/22)

It is Sunday, May 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns rookies have been hard at work at rookie camp this weekend.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Winfrey’s Connections To Newsome and Thomas

Perrion Winfrey is one of the most charismatic rookies the Browns have had in years.

His post-draft press conference showed a genuine desire to perform well as a Cleveland Brown.

He also has connections to other members of the Browns roster.

His high school foe was Greg Newsome II; their rival Illinois high schools (before Newsome transferred to a school in Florida) were only 10 minutes apart.

Winfrey and Newsome remained friends over the years and Newsome said this about Winfrey.

“He’s definitely going to be the steal of the draft. He shouldn’t have gone that late, but I’m glad he came to us. I’m glad he fell a little bit so we have a chance to be on the same team.”

If possible, Winfrey’s excitement grew after learning that his Oklahoma teammate Isaiah Thomas was also drafted by the Browns.

During rookie minicamp, Winfrey shared his reaction to learning that Thomas was also selected by the Browns.

“I was losing my mind. It was crazy knowing that somebody I have such a great bond with and such great chemistry with is going to be coming here with me and taking on this season with me. It’s a blessing knowing that my right-hand man will be beside me.”

2. Browns’ Strength Of Schedule Is In The Middle

Every year, NFL analysts take all 32 teams’ schedules and determine who has the most difficult schedule based on their opponents’ win and loss records from the previous season.

CBS Sports ranked the 2022 Browns’ schedule as tied for the 17th most difficult in the NFL (with the New York Jets).

Their opponents combined record is 142-145-2.

The top three teams with the most difficult schedules are the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Other AFC North teams rank as follows: the Steelers are tied for 12th and the Ravens are 23rd.

Have a great Sunday Browns fans!