Browns Nation News And Notes (5/24/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns begin OTAs today, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

A new way to remember the 24th of May (or the 24th day of any month) has been revealed by Twitter user @thatMGOBLUEgirl.

On that note, here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. HBO Show Featuring Watson’s Accusers Airs Tonight

For those with HBO and an interest in watching, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel airs at 10:00 PM EDT.

In this episode, Soledad O’Brien interviews some of Deshaun Watson‘s accusers.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin has already spoken out on how unfair this depiction will be.

HBO requested an interview with Watson which he declined due to the pending investigation.

Watson’s attorneys did send documentation to the network.

 

Hardin, in a recent appearance on Behind the Lines Podcast, made a strong statement about how he thinks the NFL should handle Watson’s case versus how he believes they actually will handle his case.

He said:

“I’ve always assumed all the publicity and everything, it’s going to be really hard for the NFL to have the courage to do what I think should be done, which is no finding. That all remains to be seen this summer.”

 

 

2. Roster Update

In a turnabout, the Browns made two roster changes yesterday.

The first was to cut quarterback Felix Harper who they signed just last week.

The other was to pick up Reggie Robinson II who they picked up and waived within the past week.

He was previously waived because of a failed physical.

 

3. Catherine Raiche’s New Title

It has been reported for weeks that Catherine Raiche was joining the Browns.

The only question was exactly what title she would have.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that she will be the Assistant GM (a title she will share with Glenn Cook), second in command behind Andrew Berry, replacing Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah.

She will officially join the team in a couple of weeks.

Berry recently talked to ESPN Cleveland about his impressions of Raiche when both were working for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He said:

“She’s incredibly intelligent, very smart, speaks three languages, and really has been involved in every area of football operations in other leagues and certainly during her time in Philly. That’s difficult to do at a very young age, but she’s a very talented individual.”

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

3 Reasons Why The Browns Needed Jadeveon Clowney

