Browns Nation News And Notes (5/24/22)

The Cleveland Browns begin OTAs today, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

A new way to remember the 24th of May (or the 24th day of any month) has been revealed by Twitter user @thatMGOBLUEgirl.

My kid just said his chocolate milk expires on "May the Nick Chubbeth" and I'm absolutely dead rn😂🤣☠️ @NickChubb21 That's what the 24th of any month will henceforth be known as💯 pic.twitter.com/Btl2zLMCH7 — Pa〽️ela (@thatMGOBLUEgirl) May 12, 2022

On that note, here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. HBO Show Featuring Watson’s Accusers Airs Tonight

For those with HBO and an interest in watching, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel airs at 10:00 PM EDT.

In this episode, Soledad O’Brien interviews some of Deshaun Watson‘s accusers.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin has already spoken out on how unfair this depiction will be.

HBO requested an interview with Watson which he declined due to the pending investigation.

Watson’s attorneys did send documentation to the network.

Updated: #Browns Deshaun Watson declined HBO's request to be interviewed for the Real Sports piece because of the pending #NFL investigation, his lawyer Rusty Hardin told https://t.co/o11vJSOExu. More details here: https://t.co/l9GCZy9IPz — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 23, 2022

Hardin, in a recent appearance on Behind the Lines Podcast, made a strong statement about how he thinks the NFL should handle Watson’s case versus how he believes they actually will handle his case.

He said:

“I’ve always assumed all the publicity and everything, it’s going to be really hard for the NFL to have the courage to do what I think should be done, which is no finding. That all remains to be seen this summer.”

“I’ve always assumed all the publicity and everything, it’s going to be really hard for the NFL to have the courage to do what I think should be done, which is no finding. That all remains to be seen this summer.” – #Browns QB Deshaun Watsons lawyer Rusty Hardin — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 23, 2022

2. Roster Update

In a turnabout, the Browns made two roster changes yesterday.

The first was to cut quarterback Felix Harper who they signed just last week.

The other was to pick up Reggie Robinson II who they picked up and waived within the past week.

He was previously waived because of a failed physical.

#Browns have signed Reggie Robinson II again, he was cut by the team last week after a failed physical https://t.co/53OKpIL6IV pic.twitter.com/XKnZeUF4gQ — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleFB) May 23, 2022

#Browns have waived QB Felix Harper. The team previously signed him after a rookie minicamp tryout. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 23, 2022

3. Catherine Raiche’s New Title

It has been reported for weeks that Catherine Raiche was joining the Browns.

The only question was exactly what title she would have.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that she will be the Assistant GM (a title she will share with Glenn Cook), second in command behind Andrew Berry, replacing Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah.

She will officially join the team in a couple of weeks.

As reported here on May 8, although Catherine Raiche and Glenn Cook will both have the title of #Browns assistant GM, Raiche will clearly be the No. 2 behind Andrew Berry, replacing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (now #Vikings GM). https://t.co/V0A067QWIi — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 23, 2022

Berry recently talked to ESPN Cleveland about his impressions of Raiche when both were working for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He said:

“She’s incredibly intelligent, very smart, speaks three languages, and really has been involved in every area of football operations in other leagues and certainly during her time in Philly. That’s difficult to do at a very young age, but she’s a very talented individual.”

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!