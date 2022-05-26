Browns Nation News And Notes (5/26/22)

It is Thursday, May 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are beginning the third and final day of OTA workouts.

Wednesday was the day media was granted access to the players and coaches.

Takeaways from those interactions headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Walker Is Rewarded For Giving Up His Number

Despite the fact that Anthony Walker Jr. did not want anything in return for giving Deshaun Watson his jersey number 4, Watson still gave him plenty of gifts in thanks.

Walker will wear number 5 this season.

While Walker was at the podium, Watson appeared and handed him a box.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson surprised LB Anthony Walker Jr. with a Rolex for giving up his No. 4 jersey and not asking for anything in return. Walker now wears No. 5. (🎥 @Browns) pic.twitter.com/MpPn0eH1J9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 25, 2022

Walker did not open the box, but we learned later from Mary Kay Cabot what was inside.

It is a Rolex watch, but there were even more gifts.

Watson also donated $50,000 to Walker’s father’s Miami high school football program and pledged to buy Walker’s suits this season.

Updated: The Rolex watch wasn't the only thing #Browns QB Deshaun Watson gave Anthony Walker for his No. 4. He also donated $50K to his dad's HS football program & will buy his suits for the season. Walker didn't want anything. https://t.co/xKQMW8RXLk — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 25, 2022

Though Walker made it clear he wanted nothing in return for the number, we think Ben Axelrod is on to something in general with football jersey numbers.

If I was an NFL player, I would pick my jersey number based on the odds that a better, richer player might want to buy it from me one day. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 25, 2022

2. Stefanski’s Basketball Hoop Is A Hit

Since Coach Stefanski arrived in 2020, there has been plenty of occasions when we have seen Browns players playing basketball while at Berea.

Yesterday, we learned that the basketball hoop is Stefanski’s personal one, and he brought it with him from Minnesota.

He has long been an advocate of using techniques other than football to encourage team-building and competitiveness.

Stefanski said:

“Part of what that is No. 1 is have fun but No. 2 just competing. Deshaun and (QB) Jacoby (Brissett) played knockout yesterday. Just to watch these guys compete, it is just such a pillar of what we are trying to do here.”

3. Clowney Is Back

After months of a vigilant Clowney watch, it is great to see Jadeveon Clowney back in Cleveland!

Thank goodness he will be wearing the orange and brown in 2022.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!