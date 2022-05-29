Browns Nation News And Notes (5/29/22)

It is Sunday, May 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are two days from starting the second round of OTA’s slated to start on May 31.

Training camp is right around the corner, and the enthusiasm for this team is only going to increase.

A theory about the Browns’ path to winning the AFC North headlines the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Defensive Ends Are The Key

With all of the hoopla surrounding the Browns quarterback situation, Dr. Chinstrap has his own interesting theory about what it will take for the Browns to succeed in 2022.

The key to the #Browns winning the AFC North isn’t going to be Watson and the offense. It’s going to be how many snaps will we get from Winovich, Clowney, and Garrett combined. If those 3 are consistently healthy and available, we’ll win 13 games. — Dr. Chinstrap ☢️ #D4L (@ChinstrapD4l) May 29, 2022

He predicts 13 victories so long as Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett, and Chase Winovich stay healthy.

What do you think?

2. Winfrey On Twitter

It is not immediately clear if Perrion Winfrey’s Twitter banter with former teammate Isaiah Coe was more complimentary to Browns’ defensive coordinator Joe Woods or a subtle jab at the former University of Oklahoma (and current USC) defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Though he mentioned neither by name, it is pretty clear who he is talking about.

A defensive coordinator that knows what he talking about …. I love it here 🧘🏿‍♂️ — 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) May 28, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Isaiah Coe 👿 (@chiefzay_) May 28, 2022

The One That Stole Our Season 🤣 — Isaiah Coe 👿 (@chiefzay_) May 28, 2022

We are happy to hear that Winfrey is settling in with Woods and his teammates in Cleveland.

Thus far, Winfrey’s “Grinch” has wisely chosen not to engage in this discussion.

3. Browns Are “Bitonio Days” Away From Playing Football

It is never too early to countdown until the Browns get on the field and play a football game.

In this case, Dr. Chinstrap gives us the countdown to the first preseason game.

It is 75 days (otherwise known as Joel Bitonio‘s jersey number) away.

Bitonio enters his ninth season and is coming off solid performance in 2021.

He played in all 17 games and was both a Pro Bowler and a first-team AP All-Pro selection.

Like Joe Thomas, Bitonio is a Cleveland legend, and many speculate he will be a Hall of Famer when his career ends.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!