Browns Nation News And Notes (5/3/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are on the field once again engaged in voluntary offseason workouts.

Photos from those workouts are the top story in Tuesday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Offseason Workout Photos

The Browns team Twitter account released photos from offseason workouts.

New Browns Amari Cooper, Jakeem Grant, and Deshaun Watson are among those pictured in the assortment of photos.

 

2. Rookie Camp Coming Up Next Week

While the veterans continue to put in the work, the Browns’ rookie camp for new draft picks and UDFAs will begin on Friday, May 13, and run through Sunday, May 15.

This team still has holes to fill in key positions so it may be after rookie camp when those can be more accurately assessed.

The position that comes to mind is wide receiver and a big question is whether the Browns have enough depth and talent in the WR room to make a 2022 run.

David Bell is an exciting prospect, but the experience of a Jarvis Landry could perhaps still be sought.

 

3. Goodbye Aditi

For those faithful NFL Network viewers who have come to rely on Aditi Kinkhabwala’s reporting over the past 10 years, Kinkhabwala announced on Monday that she is leaving the network.

In recent years, she has been a mainstay of AFC North reporting and approached her job with integrity, grace, and compassion.

She was a passionate reporter on each of the AFC North teams, so much so that each fan base wanted to claim her as one of their fans.

Kinkhabwala kept all of us guessing in that department.

We wish Kinkhabwala the best with her “dream-chasing”; she will be missed!

 

4. Blast From The Past

Two legends who came from one NFL Draft, and a lot of wonderful Browns memories are represented in this photo.

Check out this photo of Clay Matthews Jr. and Ozzie Newsome.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

