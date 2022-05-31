Browns Nation News And Notes (5/31/22)

It is Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns begin the second round of OTAs today.

This session runs through Thursday, June 2.

Media availability is planned for Wednesday.

The #Browns begin OTAs on Tuesday of this week, with Wednesday being open to the media for practice and interviews. Also open to the media on June 1 and June 8 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 23, 2022

It is unclear if David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin will be at this session; they did not attend the first session.

1. Could Grant Bring The Magic Like Cribbs Did?

When watching this footage of Browns special teams star Josh Cribbs, Browns fans cannot help but wonder if Jakeem Grant can provide the 2020s version of this excitement.

Cribbs left Cleveland in 2012 after eight seasons.

He had 11 total return touchdowns: 3 punt returns and 8 kick returns as a Brown.

Could Grant best Cribbs who was in top form in 2009 and had 1 punt return and 3 kick return touchdowns?

He has already been in extensive conversations with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer to have free rein over returns.

Grant shared with Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com what Priefer told him.

“He said, ‘You don’t bring it past the 20, you owe me. I’m down with that. It’s just like gambling. I’m willing to take a chance on myself any day.”

Grant is obviously not a fan of fair catching the ball and admits that he waits as long as possible to make the decision.

“Man, it’s very hard. Honestly, I’m not going to lie, it’s very hard. If you look back at it, I’m like a late fair catch guy, I’m like, alright, alright, alright, there’s no way I can return this one. It kills me. It honestly kills me.”

2. Grant Could Be On The Field Often, With The Offense

The Browns may not be content to let Grant get a break on the sidelines when the special teams unit is not on the field.

He has been involved in the offense during OTAs, and a video of him connecting on a long pass from Deshaun Watson gives us hope that we are going to see a lot more of Grant than we initially expected.

Will the #Browns need Jakeem Grant to contribute beyond special teams? pic.twitter.com/9ZFsLORXT2 — Craig Fountain (@CraigAFountain) May 26, 2022

