Should Browns Be Done Building The Roster?

With mandatory minicamp around the corner and Jadeveon Clowney on board, the Cleveland Browns look set.

Unless you are concerned about the lack of depth at linebacker, tight end, or wide receiver, or safety.

Andrew Berry took a break from roster-tweaking to settle David Njoku‘s contract extension.

And things are rather quiet in the front office over this Memorial Day weekend.

Browns announced they officially re-signed veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/PompBo7QqJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2022

Is it just a holiday lull, or does Berry believe Clowney is the final piece of the Browns 2022 roster puzzle?

There are some discernible weaknesses, especially on defense.

And so we have to ask, are the Browns done building the roster?

Big Numbers on Offense

By their own website’s count, Cleveland has 46 offensive players ready to report to minicamp.

And 18 of those players are offensive linemen, which means 8-10 will eventually be former Browns.

Running backs and quarterbacks are probably set, with a tough cut or 2 on tap among the rushers.

Questions about Stefanski’s new offense might be answered by the dearth of pass-catching tight ends.

The #Browns and franchise tagged TE David Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a large new 4-year, $56.75M contract extension, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He gets $28M guaranteed at signing on the deal that averages $14.1875M per year, the fifth highest paid TE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2022

Only David Njoku and Harrison Bryant provide experienced hands, leading a slate of developmental youngsters.

It could be that Browns fans see far more single tight end sets or that Johnny Stanton‘s role changes.

And Mary Kay Cabot recently reported the Browns will not seek a more experienced WR2 to bolster the lineup.

That means the Browns plan to go young behind Amari Cooper, with rookie David Bell in a featured role.

Relatively Thin Defense

Joe Woods’ defense brings back most of its starters for 2022.

Perhaps that is why Berry signed “only” 38 defensive players on the roster.

But there is considerable shuffling going on for backup and rotational roles.

Berry collected 15 players along the front line, led by Myles Garrett and Clowney.

It appears Bryan Taven and Jacob Phillips have the inside track on starting between the stellar ends.

Veteran Sheldon Day also returns to help Tommy Togiai and as-yet-unsigned rookie Perrion Winfrey.

Chase Winovich can push Clowney inside to bolster the Browns’ pass rush here and there.

But behind those 3 edge rushers, a pair of unspectacular veterans compete for rotational roles with 4 rookies.

Not Much Depth Behind the Line

Cleveland has 3 solid players in John Johnson, Grant Delpit, and Ronnie Harrison for 3-safety sets.

But second-year player Richard LeCounte is the only player with any NFL defensive snaps backing them up.

Woods might eschew the 3rd safety for an extra corner or linebacker.

But that will only exacerbate the lack of depth between the secondary and line.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 81.1 overall Highest-graded rookie defender 🚀pic.twitter.com/48AmYwoQyB — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 2, 2021

Anthony Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah seem destined to play the majority of defensive snaps.

Jacob Phillips’ role should increase if he stays healthy, spilling Sione Takitaki or possibly Walker at times.

But the remaining linebackers on the roster bring virtually zero NFL experience to bear.

And the team expects big things from another rookie, corner Martin Emerson, behind an excellent returning trio.

Should Browns Be Done With The Roster?

Andrew Berry is probably done tweaking the Browns roster… for now.

But like any good general manager, he is never really done tweaking his roster.

Players become available right up until the opening day, and he’ll take a look at each of them.

Meanwhile, Stefanski is ready to work with the youngsters on hand to see what Cleveland already has.

Our 2022 Draft Class❗️ pic.twitter.com/bVUaLmHCH9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 1, 2022

The coaches and front office are very confident in their scouts and draft decisions.

And it is highly possible the team sticks with some players fans are not as high on.

But there will also be a few faces on the field we haven’t even considered yet.

And Berry won’t hesitate to improve the roster at any moment in any way he can.