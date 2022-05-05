Browns Nation News And Notes (5/5/22)

It is Thursday, May 5, 2022, better known as Cinco de Mayo.

While Americans will revel in margaritas, nachos, and other Mexican culinary specialties to commemorate this Mexican holiday, the Cleveland Browns continue to be hard at work in this 2022 offseason.

Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Johnson Did Not Sign Tender

When no other offers came in, it seemed inevitable that running back D’Ernest Johnson would sign his restricted free agent tender.

Brad Stainbrook is reporting that is not the case.

Johnson did not sign the tender but did sign a participation waiver to be involved with voluntary offseason workouts.

With a crowded running back room, it is yet to be determined what the could mean.

#Browns RFA RB D’Ernest Johnson, who was in attendance at voluntary workouts today, has yet to sign his RFA tender, per source. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 3, 2022

Will he be a part of the Browns RB room in September?

Just a #Browns Running Back appreciation post! The best in the NFL 🔥🏈🔥 pic.twitter.com/3qygeAc41p — CLEgirl28 (@CLEkell528) May 5, 2022

2. Wino’s Hilarious Tweets Elicits Fan Responses

To begin with, Wino is endearing himself with Browns very quickly, and this is just adding to that.

Then, there were the fan reactions including:

Jennifer Thomas also known as @hoopchick wrote:

“We’re tough but most are missing your muscles…ha ha!!”

Bear Claw Chris Lapp also known as @DocinAlaska1 added:

“#Facts”

3. A JOK Sighting In Berea

Second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is attempting to outplay his own spectacular rookie performance in 2021.

He is already back at it on the field at the Berea facility during voluntary workouts.

MoreForYouCleveland likes JOK’s style while putting in the work.

JOK invented his own unique style and I love it (via #Browns) pic.twitter.com/NQQA9tXw8E — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 4, 2022

4. Schwartz Is On-Site Too

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is entering his second season filled with unmet expectations from Year 1.

In a young wide receivers room in 2022, is this the year Schwartz breaks out?

WR Anthony Schwartz is looking to break out in his second year with the #Browns. Via the @Browns pic.twitter.com/Wg32zA5HM3 — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) May 4, 2022

5. Throwback Thursday

Here is your Wyatt Teller appreciation post.

Watch this play in which Teller singlehandedly takes care of three Philadelphia Eagles.

That time Wyatt Teller laid the wood on three defenders on one play #Browns pic.twitter.com/2okx3LOzsL — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) May 1, 2022

Looking forward to much more of the same in 2022!

Happy Thursday Browns fans!