Browns Nation News And Notes (5/6/22)

It is Friday, May 6, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans continue to get acquainted with the newest players who were drafted last weekend.

The 2022 draft class is the top story in this Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Release Hype Video On Draft Picks

The Browns’ official Twitter account released a hype video on the 2022 draft class.

To recap, the draft picks are as follows:

Martin Emerson, cornerback, Mississippi State Alex Wright, defensive end, University of Alabama at Birmingham David Bell, wide receiver, Purdue Perrion Winfrey, defensive tackle, Oklahoma Cade York, kicker, LSU Jerome Ford, running back, Cincinnati Michael Woods II, wide receiver, Oklahoma Isaiah Thomas, defensive end, Oklahoma Dawson Deaton, center, Texas Tech

Check out the video featuring these players.

𝟗 𝕡𝕚𝕔𝕜𝕤 · 𝟗 🄳🄰🅆🄶🅂 The newest additions to your Cleveland #Browns pic.twitter.com/kwTW2LuxTq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 5, 2022

2. Browns Announce Fan Fridays Social Media Contest

Calling all artists! We want to see your best artwork of our new draft picks. Your work could be featured on #FanFridays! Enter now » https://t.co/GkTlwNOjv0 pic.twitter.com/SGUS1ekbsh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 5, 2022

The Browns are running a Fan Fridays contest in search of the best artwork, photos, and music pertaining to the new draft picks.

The best pieces will be shared on the Browns’ official social media channels on #FanFridays.

In addition to submitting your work, the form has a space for you to ask any questions you would like to Browns’ coaches, players, or staff.

3. 2022 Schedule Release Is Coming Up Next Week

The 2022 NFL schedule release is happening on Thursday, May 12.

The official release is at 8:00 PM EDT on NFL Network.

Though the opponents, both home and away are already known, the dates and times will be learned next week.

Who do you think we'll face in the home opener? 📺: Schedule Release | 5/12 at 8pm on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/5VkJg1HSbA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 4, 2022

4. Flashback Friday

We know the 2022 schedule features two regular-season matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This Friday flashback photo, courtesy of Vintage Browns Twitter, shows us a previous matchup with Duce Staley being taken down by the Browns D.

Staley was with the Steelers from 2004 to 2006 so that is the timeframe for this photo.

TGIF Browns fans, make it a good one!