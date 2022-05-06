Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (5/6/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/6/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, May 6, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans continue to get acquainted with the newest players who were drafted last weekend.

The 2022 draft class is the top story in this Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Release Hype Video On Draft Picks

The Browns’ official Twitter account released a hype video on the 2022 draft class.

To recap, the draft picks are as follows:

  1. Martin Emerson, cornerback, Mississippi State
  2. Alex Wright, defensive end, University of Alabama at Birmingham
  3. David Bell, wide receiver, Purdue
  4. Perrion Winfrey, defensive tackle, Oklahoma
  5. Cade York, kicker, LSU
  6. Jerome Ford, running back, Cincinnati
  7. Michael Woods II, wide receiver, Oklahoma
  8. Isaiah Thomas, defensive end, Oklahoma
  9. Dawson Deaton, center, Texas Tech

Check out the video featuring these players.

 

2. Browns Announce Fan Fridays Social Media Contest

The Browns are running a Fan Fridays contest in search of the best artwork, photos, and music pertaining to the new draft picks.

The best pieces will be shared on the Browns’ official social media channels on #FanFridays.

In addition to submitting your work, the form has a space for you to ask any questions you would like to Browns’ coaches, players, or staff.

 

3. 2022 Schedule Release Is Coming Up Next Week

The 2022 NFL schedule release is happening on Thursday, May 12.

The official release is at 8:00 PM EDT on NFL Network.

Though the opponents, both home and away are already known, the dates and times will be learned next week.

 

4. Flashback Friday

We know the 2022 schedule features two regular-season matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This Friday flashback photo, courtesy of Vintage Browns Twitter, shows us a previous matchup with Duce Staley being taken down by the Browns D.

Staley was with the Steelers from 2004 to 2006 so that is the timeframe for this photo.

TGIF Browns fans, make it a good one!

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

General manager Andrew Berry # of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.
Andrew Berry: We Are In The Most Competitive Division In Football
cleveland browns draft
PFF Reveals Cleveland Browns’ Draft Grade
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Report: Mayfield Lost Confidence In Stefanski After Green Bay Loss

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Andrew Berry: We Are In The Most Competitive Division In Football

No more pages to load