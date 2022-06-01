Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/1/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns offseason activities continue today with the second round of OTAs.

We know Myles Garrett is in attendance for this session evidenced by his appearance in this Browns Twitter video of the players discussing the necessary foods at a cookout.

However, more about who else is there will be learned today.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Watson’s Issues Intensify

A 23rd person is filing a civil suit against Deshaun Watson.

She was reportedly involved in the criminal complaints but opted out of the civil proceedings.

Inspired by the courageous women who appeared on last week’s episode of HBO’s show Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, she changed her mind.

With this revelation came another one that the public had not previously been aware of.

There are allegations that Watson paid a Houston spa owner to facilitate the massage sessions.

 

2. Cribbs Update

In yesterday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes, we showed a clip of Josh Cribbs at his finest.

Cribbs himself saw the CleWest Tweet and responded to it.

Check it out.

We love when social media is used for good; even years later, Cribbs deserves kudos for his work on those Browns teams.

 

3. Sports Tidbits Outside Of Football

Baseball:

Somehow baseball legend Derek Jeter has escaped Twitter but just decided to join.

He is worth following because he already appears not to take things too seriously on social media.

Tennis:

The legends clashed yesterday in Paris at The French Open.

It was the 59th meeting between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Nadal won a thriller.

Commentator Jim Courier noted that if this was football, fans would be marveling at the adjustments coaches were making because these players were using tactics to alter their game to try and outduel the other.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

