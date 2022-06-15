Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/15/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

Minicamp is here for the Cleveland Browns, and it was an eventful first day.

Tidbits from minicamp are the top headlines of the Wednesday, June 15, 2022 edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Watson Speaks To Media

Quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since his March 25 press conference.

He could not answer many questions in detail, but at least he was at the podium and appeared a little more relaxed than at his introductory press conference.

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen watched pieces of Watson’s press conference and reacted in real-time.

Eisen is trying to view the situation from both sides of the lens because he knows Watson but is empathetic to the women also.

It is worth the time to listen to this ten-minute clip from Eisen’s show as he reacts to Watson’s comments.

 

2. OBJ’s One Hand Catch Made Appearances Today

Though former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and is currently recovering from ACL surgery, his trademark one-hand catch was spotted at Berea yesterday, and the player doing it might surprise you.

Myles Garrett, fresh from his youth football camp over the weekend where he was spotted throwing passes, showed off his one-hand skills.

Meanwhile, at New Orleans Saints minicamp, former Browns WR Jarvis Landry also employed his best friend’s famous catch.

 

3. Cade York Looks Great!

Cade York is giving Browns fans a lot of excitement.

While we have not seen him kick at FirstEnergy Stadium just yet, he looks rock solid at Berea, with and without pressure.

Though it is very premature, he could be the most important player added to the Browns’ roster this offseason.

As previously predicted, Cade York jerseys are going to sell out.

One fan is already Tweeting the Browns wondering when the number 3 jersey will be in stock.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

