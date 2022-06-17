Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/17/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, June 17, 2022.

The Cleveland Browns‘ offseason practices are officially over with the end of mandatory minicamp on Thursday.

The next time fans see the team working out together will be at training camp in late July.

Here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Jadeveon Clowney Speaks

For months fans were on Clowney watch as Jadeveon Clowney‘s free agency lingered for longer than many expected.

On Thursday, Clowney spoke with the media for the first time this offseason, and since he re-signed with the Browns.

He made it seem as though it was a foregone conclusion he would be back in Cleveland once the Browns signed his former Houston Texans teammate Deshaun Watson.

Clowney hinted he would have followed Watson anywhere.

We also learned that Watson spoke with Clowney while making his decision, and Clowney spoke highly of Cleveland based on his own experience.

 

2. Highlights From Final Day Of Minicamp

Day 3 practices were held at FirstEnergy Stadium.

We saw Cade York’s incredible leg at work making a 50-yard field goal attempt look easy.

The Watson to David Njoku connection is heating up.

 

3. Catherine Raiche’s Hiring Becomes Official

Though widely speculated for weeks, the Browns officially announced the hiring of Catherine Raiche as the Assistant GM and VP of Football Operations.

Raiche is now the highest-ranking female NFL executive.

She comes to Cleveland from the Philadelphia Eagles where she served as VP of Football Operations.

It is worth noting that Raiche is in an interesting position given the Watson off-the-field turmoil.

Midnight Sports Today summed it up very well on Twitter.

“She’s about to become the NFL’s first ever female GM if Deshaun Watson’s case goes south in any way. Andrew Berry has put himself on the hottest of seats and since Raiche is second in command, she would inherit a mess.”

 

4. Wyatt Teller Compliments Watson

Wyatt Teller is on board with Deshaun Watson.

Given his close relationship with Baker Mayfield and the fact that his wife and Emily Mayfield are friends, some wondered how this would go.

Teller spoke highly of Watson on Thursday calling him “an athletic freak” and “hard working.”

He said:

“I’m thankful to have him in the backfield.”

Clearly, Teller is separating the business side from the personal side of football.

Ironically, he talked about how Bills Coach Sean McDermott served as an excellent example of how to do this during his Thursday session with the media.

 

5. Ailing Browns CBs Are An Early Concern

Thankfully there is over a month until training camp begins on a date yet to be announced in late July.

Two Browns’ cornerbacks are already banged up but have time to heal.

Denzel Ward was the latest injured in Thursday’s practice, but Greedy Williams has also been dealing with an unspecified injury.

We await more news on both players’ conditions.

In the meantime, TGIF Browns fans!

