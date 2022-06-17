Browns Nation News And Notes (6/17/22)

It is Friday, June 17, 2022.

The Cleveland Browns‘ offseason practices are officially over with the end of mandatory minicamp on Thursday.

The next time fans see the team working out together will be at training camp in late July.

Here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Jadeveon Clowney Speaks

For months fans were on Clowney watch as Jadeveon Clowney‘s free agency lingered for longer than many expected.

On Thursday, Clowney spoke with the media for the first time this offseason, and since he re-signed with the Browns.

He made it seem as though it was a foregone conclusion he would be back in Cleveland once the Browns signed his former Houston Texans teammate Deshaun Watson.

Clowney hinted he would have followed Watson anywhere.

Clowney and Watson also spoke the week of the trade, when Watson was also still considering ATL, NO, CAR, and Clowney gave Cleveland and the #Browns a huge endorsement during their conversation https://t.co/zt4G3uxYtv — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 16, 2022

We also learned that Watson spoke with Clowney while making his decision, and Clowney spoke highly of Cleveland based on his own experience.

2. Highlights From Final Day Of Minicamp

Day 3 practices were held at FirstEnergy Stadium.

We saw Cade York’s incredible leg at work making a 50-yard field goal attempt look easy.

York from 50. Good from 60. Easy. pic.twitter.com/6F9TC2yW37 — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) June 16, 2022

The Watson to David Njoku connection is heating up.

Deshaun Watson to David Njoku for 6! 👀 Get used to seeing this from the @Browns! 🔥#Browns x #NFL pic.twitter.com/FPde9xQQKk — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) June 17, 2022

3. Catherine Raiche’s Hiring Becomes Official

Though widely speculated for weeks, the Browns officially announced the hiring of Catherine Raiche as the Assistant GM and VP of Football Operations.

Raiche is now the highest-ranking female NFL executive.

The Cleveland Browns have announced the hiring of Catherine Raîche as Assistant GM and VP of Football Operations. Raîche is now the highest-ranking woman executive in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/GLlI1USgGH — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 16, 2022

She comes to Cleveland from the Philadelphia Eagles where she served as VP of Football Operations.

It is worth noting that Raiche is in an interesting position given the Watson off-the-field turmoil.

Midnight Sports Today summed it up very well on Twitter.

“She’s about to become the NFL’s first ever female GM if Deshaun Watson’s case goes south in any way. Andrew Berry has put himself on the hottest of seats and since Raiche is second in command, she would inherit a mess.”

4. Wyatt Teller Compliments Watson

Wyatt Teller is on board with Deshaun Watson.

Given his close relationship with Baker Mayfield and the fact that his wife and Emily Mayfield are friends, some wondered how this would go.

Teller spoke highly of Watson on Thursday calling him “an athletic freak” and “hard working.”

He said:

“I’m thankful to have him in the backfield.”

#Browns RG Wyatt Teller on QB Deshaun Watson: "He's an athletic freak. He's hard working. He's studying. You can tell he cares about it. He wants to win games. I'm thankful to have him in the backfield." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 16, 2022

Clearly, Teller is separating the business side from the personal side of football.

Ironically, he talked about how Bills Coach Sean McDermott served as an excellent example of how to do this during his Thursday session with the media.

#Browns Wyatt Teller was talking about how there's both a business and personal side to football. He said, "The personal side never changes." He then talked about being traded from Buffalo and his relationship with #Bills HC Sean McDermott afterwards. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ZGHjtIWLRl — Carly Mascitti (@carlymascitti) June 16, 2022

5. Ailing Browns CBs Are An Early Concern

Thankfully there is over a month until training camp begins on a date yet to be announced in late July.

Two Browns’ cornerbacks are already banged up but have time to heal.

Denzel Ward was the latest injured in Thursday’s practice, but Greedy Williams has also been dealing with an unspecified injury.

The fragility of the #Browns cornerbacks continues to be worrisome as both Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are unable to get through the week. Excellent players, especially Ward, but availability counts a lot. Luckily, it's a long way before the season begins. https://t.co/Z6hgUkywxk — Chris Malumphy (@DraftHistory) June 17, 2022

#Browns Denzel Ward had his left shoe off on the bench while a trainer looked at his lower leg. He walked off slowly midway through practice. Photo by clevelanddotcom’s great @jpgunterphotos IG pic.twitter.com/7PmhDP8DgR — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 16, 2022

We await more news on both players’ conditions.

In the meantime, TGIF Browns fans!