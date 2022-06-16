Denzel Ward Injured In Minicamp

The worst news that came out of the final day of the Cleveland Browns minicamp is that cornerback Denzel Ward got hurt.

At this time, we do not know any specific information about the injury.

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he did not have an update on CB Denzel Ward who suffered a left foot/ankle injury during practice today — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 16, 2022

Here is what we do know.

Walked Off The Field On His Own

Ward reportedly walked half of the length of the field to get to the locker room after suffering the injury.

He did not require a cart.

No one expected him to return, regardless of the extent of the injury, because it was the final practice of the minicamp.

With offseason practices now finished, Ward can now focus on being healthy and ready for the late July opening of training camp.

The injury is to his left foot/ankle.

Coach Stefanski Had No Additional Information

Following practice, Coach Stefanski had no update about Ward’s condition.

He said:

“No update…I don’t have enough details to say yet. We will update you.”

Ward’s Injury History

It is worth noting that Ward was the healthiest of his career in 2021; the result was a trip to the Pro Bowl something that hadn’t happened since his 2018 rookie season.

Throughout his career, he has suffered hip, hamstring, and groin injuries.

Not The Only CB Injured

Greedy Williams has been limited to off-the-field stationary bike work.

Williams, of course, suffered a nerve injury in his shoulder that forced him to miss the entire 2020 season.

It is not clear what type of injury Williams is dealing with.

CB Greedy Williams and WR Jakeem Grant Sr. on the field but not practicing today with #Browns. Grant has been idle since last week and Williams earlier this week — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 16, 2022

Emerson Competed Well In Ward’s And Williams’ Absences

With Williams and Ward off the field, rookie Martin Emerson got his opportunity to play with the first-team defense.

He reportedly looked good and competed well.

Earlier this month, Browns’ defensive coordinator Joe Woods talked about Emerson.

Woods believes Emerson’s body type and style of play will work well with the Browns’ defense.

#Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said CB Martin Emerson Jr. is a big guy, and the type of technique we ask our guys to play, he's tailor-made for that — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) June 1, 2022

We will post updates about Ward as they become available.