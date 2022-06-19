Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/19/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, June 19, 2022, better known as Father’s Day in the US.

Cleveland Browns players, coaches, and fans will be celebrating this day with family and friends.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. The Last Minute Father’s Day Gift

Need a last-minute gift for a dad or father figure who loves his Cleveland Browns?

The Browns have you covered with game tickets, of course.

This is the gift that keeps giving.

If Dad asks which Browns quarterback will be playing, tell him you can only technically rule out 2021 starters Case Keenum and Nick Mullens at this point.

 

2. Photos From Minicamp

Browns Twitter shared a couple of photos from minicamp.

It is so wonderful to see Jadeveon Clowney back in the orange and brown.

Though it seemed touch-and-go at points this offseason, Clowney made it sounds like a foregone conclusion that he would be back once Deshaun Watson was traded to the Browns.

Makes us wonder why he left us hanging so long!

 

3. The Baker Update

For months, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly expressed interest in Baker Mayfield.

Offseason milestones have come and gone including the NFL Draft, OTAs, and minicamp, and there has been no deal.

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule seems content with Sam Darnold at this juncture.

On Friday, Rhule said:

“If we played today, Sam would be our quarterback.”

He also said a “significant” upgrade should be pursued.

Mayfield continues to be in limbo.

Sounds like the lingering question could be if Mayfield is considered a significant upgrade in Carolina.

Opinions vary on that, but it is going to be a bigger dilemma for the Browns if no team expresses an interest in Mayfield as time marches on this summer.

It is still not out of the realm of possibility that the Browns could release Mayfield; there simply would not be room for a fourth quarterback on the Browns’ 53-man roster in late August.

Time will tell.

Happy Sunday (and Father’s Day) Browns fans!

