Browns Nation News And Notes (6/20/22)

It is Monday, June 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns begin the week after minicamp with question marks about the 2022 roster.

With 7 weeks to go until training camp opens, the team, perhaps with the help of the NFL in the meantime, will have to figure it all out.

Here is the Monday edition of the Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Teller Family Shares Big News

There is no better day than Father’s Day to share big family news, and that is exactly what Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly did.

Carly took to social media to announce that Baby Teller (a boy) will arrive in December.

Congratulations to the Teller family, and as Barstool Cleveland said, keep an eye out for the younger Teller in the 2041 NFL Draft.

Now that’s a great Father’s Day post! Keep an eye out for baby Teller in the 2041 NFL Draft #Browns Congratulations to Wyatt and @carlyteller 💙 pic.twitter.com/cog8q4XZla — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) June 20, 2022

In the meantime, soon-to-be dad Wyatt, 27, is contracted with the Browns through the 2025 season so we hopefully get to see this baby boy in the coming years.

2. Joe Thomas’s Father’s Day

Browns legend Joe Thomas also took to social media with a couple of entertaining posts.

The first was to honor his father who notoriously went fishing with Thomas during the 2017 NFL Draft instead of attending the event in person.

Thomas, 37, was the No. 3 overall pick in his draft class and celebrated accordingly.

Just a reminder: Joe Thomas didn't attend the 2007 NFL draft because he was fishing with his dad. While Joe was catching 🐟 the Browns caught a 🐐. #JoeThomas #ThankYou73 #Browns pic.twitter.com/stjiIO6Qb0 — Tim (@SomeCallMeTimmy) March 14, 2018

Skipping the draft to spend time on the water with his dad is a decision Thomas never regretted, and it looks like the pair have honed their skills a lot over the years.

Happy Father’s Day pops!! Thanks for taking me fishing all those years ago…turns out the “teach a boy to fish” thing was true! pic.twitter.com/A3BVUhRyJM — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 20, 2022

His next post is one that most dads (and parents) can relate to.

He showed us the results of his two daughters washing his car for Father’s Day.

Great job washing my car for Father’s Day kids!!😩 #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/PaCLXaHK7g — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 19, 2022

It’s the thought that counts, right?

3. Monday Memory

Let’s hope your Monday is less jumbled than this banner.

Years later, the hashtag #GPODAWUND still has humorous posts associated with it.

This mishap happened during the Hue Jackson tenure in the 2016 season.

Happy Monday Browns fans!