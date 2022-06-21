Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/21/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, June 21, 2022, better known as the summer solstice, and the Cleveland Browns are feeling the heat to figure out how to handle the roster with about six weeks until training camp begins.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Charley Hughlett

With all of the attention surrounding Joel Bitonio as being a long-tenured Brown since 2014, it is often overlooked that Charley Hughlett has been with the Browns just as long.

The undrafted long snapper out of the University of Central Florida is 32 years old and will be a free agent at the end of the 2022 season when his six-year $6.37 million dollar contract expires.

It is one of the lesser-known and glamorous positions on the team but Hughlett has been here through thick and thin and continues to perform at a high level.

Will the Browns extend Hughlett?

This is just another roster question for the team to deal with.

 

2. 44 Days Until Hall Of Fame Game

We are only Leroy Kelly days away from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game held in Canton, Ohio.

It is on August 4, 2022, at 8:00 PM EDT when the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Kelly who turned 80 this year is the Browns’ legendary number 44.

He is a Hall of Famer and had an extraordinary career that included over 12,000 total combined yards and 90 touchdowns.

Kelly was the eighth-round pick, at No. 110 overall, of the 1964 NFL Draft.

 

3. The Calm Between The Storms

Those fans yearning for a respite from the stress of the 2021 Browns season never got it.

With a decision looming on Deshaun Watson, these June summer days might be the closest to uneventful as it gets.

Many have speculated that we will hear more about Watson’s potential suspension in early July.

Enjoy the peace and quiet, if it lasts that long.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

