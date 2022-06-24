Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/24/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, June 24, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for training camp which begins in approximately one month.

Check out my latest TikTok (recorded on 6/23) talking about the ever-present quarterback issues that confront this team so close to the beginning of the preseason.

Training camp details headline the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Training Camp Details

The report date for the rookies is July 22, and veterans will follow four days later on July 26.

The first practice is July 27, and the first session open to the public is July 30.

Tickets for the 11 open practices are available now.

 

2. Uniforms

Fans and players always have opinions on what Browns uniforms they want to see and wear this season.

John Johnson III is the latest to voice his opinion via social media.

Ironically, he posted a picture of Baker Mayfield who likely won’t be wearing a Browns uniform in 2022.

Check it out.

JJ3 wants to wear the brown jersey with orange lettering outlined in white and the orange pants with Browns written on the side of the leg.

What do you think about bringing these uniforms back?

 

3. Behind The Scenes

The team posted a TikTok showing behind-the-scenes activity surrounding picture day for the players.

It cannot be said enough that Amari Cooper looks outstanding in the orange and brown and is potentially the best offseason acquisition by the Browns.

We are not seeing as many Building the Browns episodes coming from the team in 2022 so I guess the TikTok will have to hold us over.

To date, we have four episodes this season.

At this time last season, we had five; the additional one covered the 2021 OTAs.

 

4. Flashback Friday

Who doesn’t love a good photo of Brian Sipe sporting his mustache?

The 330th selection in the 1972 NFL Draft and 1980 NFL MVP is now 72 years old and residing in his native California.

TGIF Browns fans!

