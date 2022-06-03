Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (6/3/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/3/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, June 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns defense is reportedly headed to South Beach this weekend for a fun trip of workouts and team bonding.

We will be keeping a close eye on players’ social media accounts to see pictures or videos from the trip.

Myles Garrett is treating the defense to this trip.

Here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns 2022 Rookie Class Photo

This rookie class shows all of the members’ personalities in this photo turned into a TikTok by BrownsAllTay.

They are back in action with the rest of the roster at mandatory minicamp beginning June 14 while the defensive players are likely en route to South Beach with Garrett and company.

 

2. Deshaun Watson Legal Update

Not previously publicized is Thursday’s news that Deshaun Watson and his legal team offered to settle each civil case for $100,000 sometime last year.

The women did not agree to settle, citing a strict nondisclosure agreement that was part of the settlement as the main reason.

 

3. NFL Player Retirements Announced Yesterday

Two charismatic long-time NFL veterans announced they were retiring from the game on Thursday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Though he never played for the Browns but suited up for practically every other NFL team, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement on Thursday.

He was one of a kind.

After 17 NFL seasons, what will FitzMagic do next?

According to Ian Rapoport, he may be headed to Amazon so we could still see him around.

Alex Mack

Then, there is former Browns center Alex Mack drafted by Cleveland in 2009.

He did not end his career in Cleveland, but regardless, he was beloved and enjoyed a 13-year NFL career.

He will forever be known for his improbable 2011 Pro Bowl touchdown, but he contributed much more than that while with the Browns.

He even showed off his kicking skills during the 2015 training camp.

Happy Retirement to both Fitzpatrick and Mack.

TGIF Browns fans!

Recent News

Browns center Alex Mack during 30 - 12 loss to the Texans at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
Former Browns Center Alex Mack Announces Retirement from NFL
Mike Priefer
Mike Priefer Shares His Thoughts On Cade York
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Myles Garrett Weighs In On Watson and Mayfield

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Former Browns Center Alex Mack Announces Retirement from NFL

No more pages to load