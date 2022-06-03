Browns Nation News And Notes (6/3/22)

It is Friday, June 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns defense is reportedly headed to South Beach this weekend for a fun trip of workouts and team bonding.

We will be keeping a close eye on players’ social media accounts to see pictures or videos from the trip.

Myles Garrett said today he is taking the #Browns defense to Miami. — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) June 1, 2022

Myles Garrett is treating the defense to this trip.

Here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns 2022 Rookie Class Photo

This rookie class shows all of the members’ personalities in this photo turned into a TikTok by BrownsAllTay.

They are back in action with the rest of the roster at mandatory minicamp beginning June 14 while the defensive players are likely en route to South Beach with Garrett and company.

2. Deshaun Watson Legal Update

Not previously publicized is Thursday’s news that Deshaun Watson and his legal team offered to settle each civil case for $100,000 sometime last year.

The women did not agree to settle, citing a strict nondisclosure agreement that was part of the settlement as the main reason.

Per @ProFootballTalk-last year #Browns QB Deshaun Watson , offered each plaintiff $100,000 to settle the claims against him. However, not all of the plaintiffs would accept the "aggressive" NDA that was proposed. — MlFootball (@MLFOOTBALL2) June 3, 2022

3. NFL Player Retirements Announced Yesterday

Two charismatic long-time NFL veterans announced they were retiring from the game on Thursday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Though he never played for the Browns but suited up for practically every other NFL team, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement on Thursday.

He was one of a kind.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons What a career 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6qdvsLaD83 — PFF (@PFF) June 2, 2022

After 17 NFL seasons, what will FitzMagic do next?

According to Ian Rapoport, he may be headed to Amazon so we could still see him around.

As long-time QB Ryan Fitzpatrick calls it quits, sources say he’s in talks with Amazon for a key role this season. So we’ll be seeing plenty of Fitz going forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2022

Alex Mack

Then, there is former Browns center Alex Mack drafted by Cleveland in 2009.

He did not end his career in Cleveland, but regardless, he was beloved and enjoyed a 13-year NFL career.

Happy retirement to future Pro Football Hall of Famer and former #Browns C Alex Mack! pic.twitter.com/4PRV7FyOPj — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) June 2, 2022

Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 seasons. The former Browns, Falcons and 49ers standout was one of the top linemen of his era. @BallySports @49ers — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 2, 2022

He will forever be known for his improbable 2011 Pro Bowl touchdown, but he contributed much more than that while with the Browns.

Congratulations to Alex Mack on his retirement. Tremendous career. Whip smart and tough. Dude possessed the pain threshold of a superhero. I still think if he doesn’t break his leg midway thru the 2014 season the #Browns reach the playoffs. — Tom Reed (@treed1919) June 2, 2022

He even showed off his kicking skills during the 2015 training camp.

Browns C Alex Mack kicks a FG to win the jersey drill for the offense. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ApJmwdhpZt — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 6, 2015

Happy Retirement to both Fitzpatrick and Mack.

TGIF Browns fans!