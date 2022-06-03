Former Browns Center Alex Mack Announces Retirement from NFL

It’s not every day you see a rear end on live television.

That’s the kind of entertainment center Alex Mack brought to the 2011 Pro Bowl following a touchdown dive into the end zone.

Highlight of the Cleveland Browns season. Alex Mack TD in the Pro Bowl — Kyle Sarai (@ThisIsTheRealKS) January 31, 2011

Exposed buttocks and all, Mack earned every bit of getting to carry the ball into the end zone.

The former Cleveland Browns center is now calling it a day after a stellar 13-year NFL career.

The California kid made an impact on the league before finishing things last season in The Golden State.

Of course, that all started when the Browns took him the 21st overall pick in the 2009 Draft.

The Ultimate Competitor

“The best ability is your availability”, is how an old saying goes.

Alex Mack lived that to the fullest.

If Mack was playing, he was starting.

Period. In his first five seasons with Cleveland, he started in all 16 games each of those seasons.

A broken fibula ended his 2014 season after five games, but he still started all five of those.

After that, minus some missed time with Atlanta in 2020 due to COVID-19, Mack never missed a game or start.

In total, that’s 204 NFL games that Mack suited up for, all of which he started.

Especially in today’s NFL, that’s a remarkable stat.

As Good As They Come

Mack’s level of durability has earned him loads of respect.

Yet, it’s what he did once taking the field that lands him among the greats.

Mack is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and is part of the Hall of Fame All-2010’s Team.

The quickness and strength combination he possesses helped set him apart as well.

One minute he’s pushing the running back against a pile of defenders into the end zone for six.

#Falcons center Alex Mack summarized in one play. pic.twitter.com/SM8GjbdYQ9 — Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) May 8, 2020

The next he’s getting in front of a wide receiver on a screen to throw punishing blocks in route to another score.

Alex Mack had a hell of a season in 2021 • 680 pass pro snaps

• 2 sacks allowed

• 74.8 pass pro grade (4th among centers)

• 70.6 overall grade (11th among centers) His downfield block clearing the way for Deebo was a thing of beauty. #49ers pic.twitter.com/JjDud6uivi — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) February 5, 2022

Oh, and apparently, he’s also some sort of secret kicking weapon?

Browns C Alex Mack kicks a FG to win the jersey drill for the offense. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ApJmwdhpZt — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 6, 2015

Mack embodied the center position with pride and became an integral part of Cleveland’s offensive line through the early 2010’s.

In 2020, he became a veteran leader on a Falcons offensive line that greatly benefited from his presence on their way to a Super Bowl appearance.

Free Spirit

Egos run wild in professional sports.

It’s justified as these guys are at the top of their respective craft.

Still, there’s something to be said for guys that maintain that “down to earth” mentality.

Mack is certainly one of those guys.

He never appears too serious, on or off the field, and knows how to enjoy his job.

Appreciate Alex Mack showing some love for the empty seats when he was introduced yesterday 😂 pic.twitter.com/DFIO8QylxG — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) September 14, 2020

Alex Mack is all of us rn 😂 #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/0t4exNyQOf — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 13, 2021

It’s an attitude that teammates and fans alike can gravitate toward.

Paving the Way

The greats of any sport find a way to inspire the next generation.

No, you won’t find Alex Mack posters littered across bedroom walls of the youth.

However, centers and offensive linemen taking the game seriously can look up to Mack.

One of the top center prospects from this past draft and current Dallas Cowboy Alex Lindstrom praised Mack at this year’s Combine.

I asked Boston College center Alec Lindstrom about how he would feel about playing in Kyle Shanahan’s offense His face immediately lit up at the mention of Shanahan’s scheme, and he also heaped praise on current 49ers center Alex Mack pic.twitter.com/D7sczZH8Lj — Jordan Elliott (@JLeeElliott) March 3, 2022

That tells you all you need to know about Mack.

Alex is a talented, high-energy, and tough-as-nails guy that has a well-deserved retirement on the way.