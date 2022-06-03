Browns Nation

Former Browns Center Alex Mack Announces Retirement from NFL

Browns center Alex Mack during 30 - 12 loss to the Texans at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

 

It’s not every day you see a rear end on live television.

That’s the kind of entertainment center Alex Mack brought to the 2011 Pro Bowl following a touchdown dive into the end zone.

Exposed buttocks and all, Mack earned every bit of getting to carry the ball into the end zone.

The former Cleveland Browns center is now calling it a day after a stellar 13-year NFL career.

The California kid made an impact on the league before finishing things last season in The Golden State.

Of course, that all started when the Browns took him the 21st overall pick in the 2009 Draft.

 

The Ultimate Competitor

“The best ability is your availability”, is how an old saying goes.

Alex Mack lived that to the fullest.

If Mack was playing, he was starting.

Period. In his first five seasons with Cleveland, he started in all 16 games each of those seasons.

A broken fibula ended his 2014 season after five games, but he still started all five of those.

After that, minus some missed time with Atlanta in 2020 due to COVID-19, Mack never missed a game or start.

In total, that’s 204 NFL games that Mack suited up for, all of which he started.

Especially in today’s NFL, that’s a remarkable stat.

 

As Good As They Come

Mack’s level of durability has earned him loads of respect.

Yet, it’s what he did once taking the field that lands him among the greats.

Mack is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and is part of the Hall of Fame All-2010’s Team.

The quickness and strength combination he possesses helped set him apart as well.

One minute he’s pushing the running back against a pile of defenders into the end zone for six.

The next he’s getting in front of a wide receiver on a screen to throw punishing blocks in route to another score.

Oh, and apparently, he’s also some sort of secret kicking weapon?

Mack embodied the center position with pride and became an integral part of Cleveland’s offensive line through the early 2010’s.

In 2020, he became a veteran leader on a Falcons offensive line that greatly benefited from his presence on their way to a Super Bowl appearance.

 

Free Spirit

Egos run wild in professional sports.

It’s justified as these guys are at the top of their respective craft.

Still, there’s something to be said for guys that maintain that “down to earth” mentality.

Mack is certainly one of those guys.

He never appears too serious, on or off the field, and knows how to enjoy his job.

It’s an attitude that teammates and fans alike can gravitate toward.

 

Paving the Way

The greats of any sport find a way to inspire the next generation.

No, you won’t find Alex Mack posters littered across bedroom walls of the youth.

However, centers and offensive linemen taking the game seriously can look up to Mack.

One of the top center prospects from this past draft and current Dallas Cowboy Alex Lindstrom praised Mack at this year’s Combine.

That tells you all you need to know about Mack.

Alex is a talented, high-energy, and tough-as-nails guy that has a well-deserved retirement on the way.

