Browns Nation News And Notes (6/30/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, June 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to wait as the disciplinary hearings for quarterback Deshaun Watson enter the third day.

That is our top story in the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Day 3 Of Watson’s Hearing

We have only heard speculation of what can or will result from this.

All that we know for a fact is that there were already two full days where all sides were present in Delaware for proceedings with retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson.

Those parties included attorneys and representatives for the NFL, NFL Players Association, Watson, and Watson himself.

Brad Stainbrook reported on Wednesday that internally the Browns have no expectations.

His source said the Browns “would not be surprised by anything.”

Everything remains in limbo.

 

2. Kareem Hunt Hosts Youth Camp

Kareem Hunt is 100% healthy after battling injuries for more than half of the 2021 season.

He is also a free agent after the 2022 season, a native Ohioan, and a player who has expressed an interest in staying with the Browns for the long haul.

Hunt also was asked about the Watson situation and the looming potential suspension.

Alluding to the Browns’ next man up mantra, he said:

“I don’t know too much about the situation. If he misses it, it’s the next man up mentality. I’m gonna be ready to play, I know the rest of the teams still gonna be ready to play — We didn’t have Deshaun last year or the years before.”

 

3. Bring Back The Orange

At least one time each season, there is fan outcry for a return of the orange jerseys from the early 2000s.

The orange frenzy could get started a little earlier in 2022 courtesy of Vintage Browns Twitter.

Do you think it’s time to bring back the orange?

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

