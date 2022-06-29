Browns Fan Notes A Key Player That Must Improve In 2022

The Cleveland Browns had one of the youngest rosters in the NFL last season.

Their average age of 25.61 years made them the fourth-youngest squad behind the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets.

They only had seven players who were older than 30 and their defense averaged 25.07 years.

Meanwhile, their offense had a median age of 25.97 years and they had much potential on that side of the ball, starting with their running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

D’Ernest Johnson also showed potential when given the opportunity to play.

Likewise, the Browns went with the younger David Njoku who they think has a better upside than Austin Hooper.

Recently, the team experienced an influx of talent with Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper.

But though those players are expected to deliver if they get to play, there’s one player who a Browns fan thinks should make the jump performance-wise.

A #Browns player with a make or break year: Jed Wills -9 sacks allowed in 28 career starts Only 23 yrs old with great potential, but Cleveland needs him to take a big step forward this year. pic.twitter.com/i8KaOeP1X7 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) June 29, 2022

Wills Needs To Play His Best Football

The 2022 NFL season will be Wills’ third and he was a part of the 2020 All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers Association.

They need him to step up and continue to create gaps for Chubb, Hunt, and Johnson to run through.

More importantly, he plays left tackle which means that he often blocks the opposing team’s best edge rusher.

Therefore, his role is important in protecting their quarterback, whoever it may be.

Luckily, he can learn a thing or two from his All-Pro teammates Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

Getting tips from them should unleash Wills’ potential to become an impenetrable wall on the Browns’ offensive line.

If he does well in 2022, the Browns won’t hesitate in offering him a contract extension.