Browns Fan Notes A Key Player That Must Improve In 2022

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had one of the youngest rosters in the NFL last season.

Their average age of 25.61 years made them the fourth-youngest squad behind the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets.

They only had seven players who were older than 30 and their defense averaged 25.07 years.

Meanwhile, their offense had a median age of 25.97 years and they had much potential on that side of the ball, starting with their running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

D’Ernest Johnson also showed potential when given the opportunity to play.

Likewise, the Browns went with the younger David Njoku who they think has a better upside than Austin Hooper.

Recently, the team experienced an influx of talent with Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper.

But though those players are expected to deliver if they get to play, there’s one player who a Browns fan thinks should make the jump performance-wise.

The above tweet reads, “A #Browns player with a make-or-break year: Jed Wills. 9 sacks allowed in 28 career starts. Only 23 yrs old with great potential, but Cleveland needs him to take a big step forward this year.”

 

Wills Needs To Play His Best Football

The 2022 NFL season will be Wills’ third and he was a part of the 2020 All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers Association.

They need him to step up and continue to create gaps for Chubb, Hunt, and Johnson to run through.

More importantly, he plays left tackle which means that he often blocks the opposing team’s best edge rusher.

Therefore, his role is important in protecting their quarterback, whoever it may be.

Luckily, he can learn a thing or two from his All-Pro teammates Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

Getting tips from them should unleash Wills’ potential to become an impenetrable wall on the Browns’ offensive line.

If he does well in 2022, the Browns won’t hesitate in offering him a contract extension.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

