Browns Nation News And Notes (6/5/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, June 5, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns will begin the third session of OTAs on Monday, June 6.

The Browns made news yesterday when D’Ernest Johnson signed a one-year deal with the team; this means another offensive performer from 2021 will be back in the huddle in 2022.

That is our lead story in the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. ‘Slow Grind’ Is Back

Though Johnson has been practicing with the team at OTAs, he had not signed his RFA tender.

On Saturday afternoon, the Browns and Johnson agreed to terms.

Johnson switched agents during the offseason and perhaps was shopping for offers from other teams.

 

Would the Browns have matched opposing teams’ offers with a crowded RB room?

No one knows.

However, Johnson has been loyal and performed well when called upon, particularly in 2021 when Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, could not play.

His story is inspiring and is the epitome of perseverance, and he is a fan favorite so everyone is happy that he is officially back with the Browns for 2022.

 

2. A Coach Stefanski Sighting

No, he is not in Miami with the defensive players this weekend.

Coach Stefanski enjoyed a Saturday afternoon out at The Memorial PGA tournament taking place this weekend in Dublin, Ohio.

Stefanski is very private when not on the sidelines as the Browns’ head coach so it is nice to see him relaxed and enjoying an afternoon with his sons, Will and Gabe.

 

3. Hot Take On Jedrick Wills

Jedrick Wills is entering his third NFL season.

It seemed as though everyone had injuries in 2021, and Wills was no exception.

The importance of a healthy and effective Wills cannot be overstated.

This would be true regardless of whether the Browns had a new quarterback.

It will be interesting to watch his development in Year 3.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

