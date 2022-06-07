Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (6/7/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/7/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

Today is Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of the third and final round of OTAs which started on Monday and end on Thursday.

Monday’s action took place on the golf course.

Things we learned from Day 1 of OTAs headline the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Defensive Backs Planning Field Trip

Greg Newsome II alluded to a miscommunication regarding Myles Garrett‘s recent trip with members of the defense to Miami.

As a result, the DBs are planning a separate trip in the near future.

 

2. Browns Participate In Charity Golf Tournament

The Cleveland Browns Foundation held its annual charity golf tournament on Monday at Westwood Country Club.

The proceeds from the event benefit the Browns’ “Stay in the Game!” initiative to help keep kids in school.

Coaches and players present for the event included Kevin Stefanski, Alex Van Pelt, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Deshaun Watson, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Coach Stefanski admitted that his golf game is not good.

He said:

“Bad. Just write down bad, B-A-D. I don’t play, I’m working too hard. I’m good at watching golf, not good at playing.”

 

3. Mandatory Minicamp News

Coach Stefanski talked about mandatory minicamp.

It begins next Tuesday, June 14 and runs through Thursday, June 16.

Per Mary Kay Cabot, the team will practice in Canton, visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and conclude with practice at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Though he has specific details on the logistics, he has no information as to whether Baker Mayfield will be in attendance.

 

4. Is OBJ Coming Back?

Last week, Myles Garrett shared a social media exchange with Odell Beckham Jr. telling him it is time to come home.

This week, Armando Salguero is reporting that the Browns have discussed bringing OBJ back.

It is unclear how serious those discussions were and if they are ongoing.

Stay tuned!

In the meantime, Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

Recent News

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Buy Or Sell: David Njoku Has A Career Year In 2022
romeo crennel
Former Browns Head Coach Announces Retirement
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (6/6/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Buy Or Sell: David Njoku Has A Career Year In 2022

No more pages to load