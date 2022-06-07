Browns Nation News And Notes (6/7/22)

Today is Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of the third and final round of OTAs which started on Monday and end on Thursday.

Monday’s action took place on the golf course.

Things we learned from Day 1 of OTAs headline the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Defensive Backs Planning Field Trip

Greg Newsome II alluded to a miscommunication regarding Myles Garrett‘s recent trip with members of the defense to Miami.

As a result, the DBs are planning a separate trip in the near future.

#Browns Greg Newsome II said the DBs are planning to get together and do something this offseason after a miscommunication with the Miami trip hosted by Myles Garrett. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 6, 2022

2. Browns Participate In Charity Golf Tournament

The Cleveland Browns Foundation held its annual charity golf tournament on Monday at Westwood Country Club.

The proceeds from the event benefit the Browns’ “Stay in the Game!” initiative to help keep kids in school.

Coaches and players present for the event included Kevin Stefanski, Alex Van Pelt, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Deshaun Watson, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The Cleveland #Browns foundation golf tournament is underway! pic.twitter.com/y1Y0Oaktj5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 6, 2022

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski thanks everyone for participating in the teams annual golf outing. Also joked that he apologizes to the group he is playing with pic.twitter.com/RUoWmTOrbX — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 6, 2022

Coach Stefanski admitted that his golf game is not good.

He said:

“Bad. Just write down bad, B-A-D. I don’t play, I’m working too hard. I’m good at watching golf, not good at playing.”

Some of the players excited to tee off at the Cleveland #Browns Foundation golf tournament today, despite a little rain to start. pic.twitter.com/ZRqbdEFy6W — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 6, 2022

3. Mandatory Minicamp News

Coach Stefanski talked about mandatory minicamp.

It begins next Tuesday, June 14 and runs through Thursday, June 16.

Per Mary Kay Cabot, the team will practice in Canton, visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and conclude with practice at FirstEnergy Stadium.

#Browns Stefanski said the team will practice in Canton and visit the @ProFootballHOF during mandatory minicamp and finish with a practice at the Browns Stadium — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 6, 2022

Though he has specific details on the logistics, he has no information as to whether Baker Mayfield will be in attendance.

#Browns Stefanski had no update today on whether or not Baker Mayfield will attend the mandatory minicamp June 14-16 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 6, 2022

4. Is OBJ Coming Back?

Last week, Myles Garrett shared a social media exchange with Odell Beckham Jr. telling him it is time to come home.

Odell Beckham Jr. and #Browns Myles Garrett on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/5jNKb49TIb — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) June 2, 2022

This week, Armando Salguero is reporting that the Browns have discussed bringing OBJ back.

It is unclear how serious those discussions were and if they are ongoing.

Rumors: #Browns have discussed bringing back WR Odell Beckham Jr, per @ArmandoSalguero — Jordan Asri (@jasrifootball) June 6, 2022

Stay tuned!

In the meantime, Happy Tuesday Browns fans!