Browns Nation News And Notes (7/10/22)

It is Sunday, July 10, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to enjoy a brief respite before training camp begins in a couple of weeks.

Browns players past and present who are out and about headline the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Former Browns Vacation Together

Former #Browns Rashard Higgins, Mack Wilson, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham Jr. are all together currently in Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/xExw8psdAj — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) July 10, 2022

Rashard Higgins, Mack Wilson, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham Jr. were spotted together vacationing in Puerto Rico.

All four players were on the Browns roster just one year ago.

Higgins is now in Carolina; Wilson in New England, Landry in New Orleans, and OBJ remains a free agent.

Wouldn’t it be great to be a fly on the wall to hear the conversations among these four players?

2. More Former Browns Out And About

Hanging with my guys @FrankMinni31 Top Dawg Hanford Dixon pic.twitter.com/5zmKNRRUjS — Felix Wright (@FelixWright22) July 9, 2022

Though we are not sure what event attracted this level of former Browns star power, we love that Felix Wright posted a photo of himself, Frank Minnifield, and Hanford Dixon.

Seeing these guys together brings up great memories of the 1980s Browns teams.

3. A Great Special Teams Memory

Fake punts are not an everyday play call.

It usually happens because of a problem with the coverage or the snap.

This was a designed play that Reggie Hodges capitalized on during the October 24, 2010 game the Browns played against the Super Bowl Champion New Orleans Saints.

When is the last time you saw a punter run for 68 yards?

The longest run ever by a punter in NFL history. 68 yards by Reggie Hodges #Browns pic.twitter.com/jAtti0LL8e — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) July 10, 2022

The Browns won this game by a score of 30-17.

4. Bernie Kosar’s Well Wishes For Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is off to Carolina.

Yet he continues to be a headline in the Cleveland media for his reported actions.

Whether or not any of it is true is irrelevant now so the best approach may be to follow in Bernie Kosar‘s footsteps and wish him well in Carolina.

Check out Kosar’s tweet to Mayfield which he posted after the trade was finalized.

Except for Week 1, both the Browns and Mayfield are able to succeed on separate paths in 2022.

