Browns Nation News And Notes (7/20/22)

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, July 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players are preparing for training camp.

The rookies report on Friday, and the rest of the time will be in Berea next Wednesday.

Though Cade York is days away from his training camp debut, it is great to see that he is still grinding and making long clean kicks in practice sessions.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. What Nick Chubb Is Up To

If you are wondering what Nick Chubb is up to during these hot summer days, he is lifting 405 pounds of weight.

Chubb released a video of him working lifting in the gym with a lot of enthusiastic bystanders who eventually started chanting “GOAT” when he completed the lift.

A healthy and even stronger Nick Chubb means more broken tackles and stiff arms in 2022, and that is great news.

 

2. A Word From JOK

Players pay close attention to the Madden ratings assigned to them before each season.

JOK has an overall rating of 78 whereas the top ten linebackers ranked from 94 to 85.

If he is healthy for the entire season, there is no reason to believe that Owusu-Koramoah won’t break into the top ten next season.

In the meantime, JOK admits that he may have to get Madden 23 and resume video gaming which is something he has not done since high school.

 

3. Hall Of Fame Proceedings

Dick Vermeil will be the final inductee in the Class of 2022’s enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 6.

There are eight members of this year’s class.

Besides Vermeil, they are LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Art McNally, Tony Boselli, Bryant Young, and Cliff Branch.

Speaking of Vermeil, the HOF released a video of him receiving his gold jacket at his home.

His emotion is already evident so his speech should be a good one.

As for the HOF game, this year it features the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

3 Browns Players Who Shouldn't Play In Preseason

