3 Browns Players Who Shouldn’t Play In Preseason

By

Cleveland Browns players enter the field from the tunnel during the NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are heading into the NFL preseason with some decisions to make.

While preseason usually means teams have to decide on what players to keep or cut, the Browns have to make other choices.

Other things include evaluating rookie and backup players during preseason.

However, the Browns have a different decision to make this preseason.

This decision is what players they should keep from playing in the preseason.

So who are the three players who shouldn’t play this 2022 NFL preseason?

 

3. Nick Chubb

Everyone in the Browns Nation knows Nick Chubb is a workhorse and clear number one running back for the team.

However, he dealt with some injury issues last season, meaning he might get a lighter workload this season.

With Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson on the roster, he can get that rest.

But it makes the most sense to let him rest and have him at 100% during the regular season.

It would be foolish to put him on the field now and risk an injury to their top running back.

With a player like Chubb, it’s best to use caution and give him that extra time to rest.

Sitting him would also give Johnson some more playing time.

This is important for him, as he was the guy Cleveland looked to when Chubb missed games last season.

 

2. Denzel Ward

Another top-tier Browns talent that’s not going anywhere is Denzel Ward.

With him as a clear starter, like Chubb, he’s got nothing to show in the NFL preseason.

However, another reason he should set out the preseason is because of his history of injuries.

With his recent injury scare during the offseason OTAs, the Browns shouldn’t risk having him on the field.

He’s also got a history of getting injured right before preseason games start.

So it would be wise for the Browns to let him rest his current injury and let him set out this preseason.

Doing this also gives rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. a chance to have more playing time in the preseason.

With the rookie needing all the reps he can get, setting Ward gives him that much needed opportunity.

 

1. Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is hands down the best player on the Browns roster.

He’s their best defensive weapon and a leader for that defense.

However, the Browns don’t need that during the preseason.

He’s the one guy the team can’t afford to see injured during the preseason.

So keeping him out is the best move they can make in this preseason.

It would also allow rookie Alex Wright to get more playing time.

The third-round pick from AUB can improve his technique and play recognition with more playing time in the preseason.

This will be key for the Browns, as he’s currently the backup behind Garrett.

So it makes sense to get that young backup all the playing time they can during the 2022 preseason.

Keeping Garrett out of the preseason gives the rookie prospect that chance he needs.

It also ensures the Browns that they don’t lose their star player on a terrible play in a meaningless game.

