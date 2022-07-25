Browns Nation News And Notes (7/25/22)

It is Monday, July 25, 2022, and Cleveland Browns training camp is underway for rookies and quarterbacks.

Veterans will report on Tuesday as the organization and fan base continue to wait for Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on a potential Deshaun Watson suspension.

That ruling may not end this situation as an appeal would be likely if the NFLPA does not agree with the length of the suspension imposed by Robinson.

This is a cautious reminder for those who believe this will soon be over; there is a real possibility it may not be.

Instead, it could enter a new phase.

Even when an initial decision is made by Sue Robinson on Deshaun Watson discipline, there’s still a good chance we have a long way to go until we get a final resolution due to appeals being made to Roger Goodell. (Unless a settlement is reached by the #NFL and the #NFLPA) #Browns — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 24, 2022

On that note, here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns React To Alternate Bears Helmet

That little bit of orange in the notoriously black Chicago Bears helmet is a lot more prominent in the Bears alternate helmet released over the weekend.

The Browns’ Twitter account did a little polite trolling of the Bears for what looks like a very similar helmet to the Browns’ traditional helmet.

Check it out.

oh nice helmet color. where'd you get that idea? 🤔 https://t.co/YflwVnQkQl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 24, 2022

A little preseason ribbing stirs the pot especially in 2022 when both teams meet in the preseason finale on August 27 in Cleveland.

Bears fans did not take the ribbing quietly.

Guys, the Cleveland Browns invented the color orange apparently https://t.co/G2fOKWv0H3 — Benji Goldstein (@yankeesgiantsa1) July 24, 2022

The Bengals have gone white with their alternate helmet so everyone is wondering what the Browns might do.

A deal's a deal. 🤝 Presented by Swift Meats pic.twitter.com/miE5FLlzdS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 22, 2022

2. A Myles Garrett Sighting

Myles Garrett is en route to Cleveland.

He was spotted by a fan at the airport and posed for this picture.

Not me, but a diehard buddy of mine ran into @Flash_Garrett today. What made it even better is hearing how great/nice he was to him & his little girl. Kudos to you, Myles! Go #Browns! pic.twitter.com/DyPP65TwkC — CLE_Dave (@CLE_Dave) July 25, 2022

This is a double shot of good news.

While Garrett is preparing to get to work, he makes the time to be kind to fans while traveling.

The first Browns’ open practice in Berea is Saturday, July 30 so fans watching football is literally happening this week!

If that does not hype you up on a Monday, what will?

Happy Monday Browns fans!