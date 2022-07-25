Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (7/25/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/25/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, July 25, 2022, and Cleveland Browns training camp is underway for rookies and quarterbacks.

Veterans will report on Tuesday as the organization and fan base continue to wait for Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on a potential Deshaun Watson suspension.

That ruling may not end this situation as an appeal would be likely if the NFLPA does not agree with the length of the suspension imposed by Robinson.

This is a cautious reminder for those who believe this will soon be over; there is a real possibility it may not be.

Instead, it could enter a new phase.

On that note, here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns React To Alternate Bears Helmet

That little bit of orange in the notoriously black Chicago Bears helmet is a lot more prominent in the Bears alternate helmet released over the weekend.

The Browns’ Twitter account did a little polite trolling of the Bears for what looks like a very similar helmet to the Browns’ traditional helmet.

Check it out.

A little preseason ribbing stirs the pot especially in 2022 when both teams meet in the preseason finale on August 27 in Cleveland.

Bears fans did not take the ribbing quietly.

The Bengals have gone white with their alternate helmet so everyone is wondering what the Browns might do.

 

2. A Myles Garrett Sighting

Myles Garrett is en route to Cleveland.

He was spotted by a fan at the airport and posed for this picture.

This is a double shot of good news.

While Garrett is preparing to get to work, he makes the time to be kind to fans while traveling.

The first Browns’ open practice in Berea is Saturday, July 30 so fans watching football is literally happening this week!

If that does not hype you up on a Monday, what will?

Happy Monday Browns fans!

 

 

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

3 Things Browns Must Do To Return To The Playoffs
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Browns Land 3 Players In PFF’s Top 50 NFL Players
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/24/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Things Browns Must Do To Return To The Playoffs

No more pages to load