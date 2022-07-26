Browns Nation News And Notes (7/26/22)

It is Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Cleveland Browns veterans will report to Berea today in anticipation of the first full-squad training camp practice on Wednesday.
Football is underway, and there is a lot of excitement in the air!
Let’s go! #Browns https://t.co/wHJfI2kDDi pic.twitter.com/PvQXh9hW9Z
— Chad Meyer (@GarageBeersChad) July 26, 2022
Even retired players feel the excitement as evidenced by Bernie Kosar‘s Tuesday morning Twitter post.
Veteran Training Camp Reporting Day 🏈 #UMatter Go #Browns pic.twitter.com/c6hfM7r0Al
— Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) July 26, 2022
Speaking of Browns legends, the top headline for the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes spotlights another Browns legend.
1. 73 Kolsch Beer Is Coming Back
What’s old is new.
Great Lakes Brewery has announced that Browns legend Joe Thomas‘s namesake beer, 73 Kolsch, is back.
Thomas’s collaboration with the brewery began in 2018.
This should be the beer of choice for Browns fans and the Hammer Lyte crowd (the beer named after former Browns punter Jamie Gillan aka The Scottish Hammer).
Thomas had a hilarious response to the Great Lakes Brewery Twitter post showing that production had begun and that “this isn’t all going to @joethomas73’s house.”
Check it out.
Wait, I thought that was the deal?
…you can’t change the deal once the deal is done https://t.co/saC9wwnjLc
— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) July 26, 2022
Thomas wrote:
2. Building The Browns Returns With A New Episode On Sunday
After an abnormally long hiatus, the award-winning docuseries Building The Browns is set to return.
The fifth episode drops on Sunday, July 31.
The most recent episode covered the rookie minicamp on May 22.
Here is the schedule of upcoming episodes.
- Episode 5, July 31
- Episode 6, August 14
- Episode 7, August 28
- Episode 8, September 11
The wait is over! 🥲
Building the Browns returns 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆❗️ pic.twitter.com/F1AwhihOzv
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 25, 2022
Mark your calendars accordingly to check the upcoming episodes on the Cleveland Browns YouTube channel.
3. The Deshaun Watson Watch Continues
Browns fans are impatiently waiting for Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on a potential Deshaun Watson suspension.
No one knows when that will be released, but now that training camp is underway, it is imminent.
The anxiety is very difficult for some especially Zach D.
Check out his Twitter post describing the waiting process.
Waiting on the Deshaun news.. #Browns pic.twitter.com/kj3I9zAwcc
— Zach D 🫡 (@ZachNoah52) July 26, 2022
On that note, Happy Tuesday Browns fans!
