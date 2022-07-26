Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/26/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Cleveland Browns veterans will report to Berea today in anticipation of the first full-squad training camp practice on Wednesday.

Football is underway, and there is a lot of excitement in the air!

Even retired players feel the excitement as evidenced by Bernie Kosar‘s Tuesday morning Twitter post.

Speaking of Browns legends, the top headline for the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes spotlights another Browns legend.

 

1. 73 Kolsch Beer Is Coming Back

What’s old is new.

Great Lakes Brewery has announced that Browns legend Joe Thomas‘s namesake beer, 73 Kolsch, is back.

Thomas’s collaboration with the brewery began in 2018.

This should be the beer of choice for Browns fans and the Hammer Lyte crowd (the beer named after former Browns punter Jamie Gillan aka The Scottish Hammer).

Thomas had a hilarious response to the Great Lakes Brewery Twitter post showing that production had begun and that “this isn’t all going to @joethomas73’s house.”

Check it out.

Thomas wrote:

“Wait, I thought that was the deal?”

 

2. Building The Browns Returns With A New Episode On Sunday

After an abnormally long hiatus, the award-winning docuseries Building The Browns is set to return.

The fifth episode drops on Sunday, July 31.

The most recent episode covered the rookie minicamp on May 22.

Here is the schedule of upcoming episodes.

  1. Episode 5, July 31
  2. Episode 6, August 14
  3. Episode 7, August 28
  4. Episode 8, September 11

Mark your calendars accordingly to check the upcoming episodes on the Cleveland Browns YouTube channel.

 

3. The Deshaun Watson Watch Continues

Browns fans are impatiently waiting for Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on a potential Deshaun Watson suspension.

No one knows when that will be released, but now that training camp is underway, it is imminent.

The anxiety is very difficult for some especially Zach D.

Check out his Twitter post describing the waiting process.

On that note, Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

Nick Harris Will Be Key To The Browns' Offensive Line In 2022

