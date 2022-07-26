Browns Nation News And Notes (7/26/22)

It is Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Cleveland Browns veterans will report to Berea today in anticipation of the first full-squad training camp practice on Wednesday.

Football is underway, and there is a lot of excitement in the air!

Even retired players feel the excitement as evidenced by Bernie Kosar‘s Tuesday morning Twitter post.

Speaking of Browns legends, the top headline for the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes spotlights another Browns legend.

1. 73 Kolsch Beer Is Coming Back

What’s old is new.

Great Lakes Brewery has announced that Browns legend Joe Thomas‘s namesake beer, 73 Kolsch, is back.

Thomas’s collaboration with the brewery began in 2018.

This should be the beer of choice for Browns fans and the Hammer Lyte crowd (the beer named after former Browns punter Jamie Gillan aka The Scottish Hammer).

Thomas had a hilarious response to the Great Lakes Brewery Twitter post showing that production had begun and that “this isn’t all going to @joethomas73’s house.”

Check it out.

Wait, I thought that was the deal? …you can’t change the deal once the deal is done https://t.co/saC9wwnjLc — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) July 26, 2022

Thomas wrote:

2. Building The Browns Returns With A New Episode On Sunday

After an abnormally long hiatus, the award-winning docuseries Building The Browns is set to return.

The fifth episode drops on Sunday, July 31.

The most recent episode covered the rookie minicamp on May 22.

Here is the schedule of upcoming episodes.

Episode 5, July 31 Episode 6, August 14 Episode 7, August 28 Episode 8, September 11

The wait is over! 🥲 Building the Browns returns 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆❗️ pic.twitter.com/F1AwhihOzv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 25, 2022

Mark your calendars accordingly to check the upcoming episodes on the Cleveland Browns YouTube channel.

3. The Deshaun Watson Watch Continues

Browns fans are impatiently waiting for Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on a potential Deshaun Watson suspension.

No one knows when that will be released, but now that training camp is underway, it is imminent.

The anxiety is very difficult for some especially Zach D.

Check out his Twitter post describing the waiting process.

On that note, Happy Tuesday Browns fans!