Browns Nation News And Notes (7/27/22)

It is Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are now in full-scall training camp mode.

The veterans reported on Tuesday, and the first official practice of the 2022 season is today.

Training camp happenings headline the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Joel Bitonio Is In The House

It is a wonderful sight to see veteran offensive linemen Joel Bitonio report to camp on Tuesday.

In true Bitonio fashion, he is “ready to work.”

2. Denzel Ward And Jack Conklin Added To PUP List

With the arrival of the veterans, we had to expect that the physically unable to perform (PUP) list would get longer.

Jack Conklin and Denzel Ward were added to it on Tuesday.

Conklin missed the final five games of the season with an injury to his patella tendon which required surgery to repair.

Ward suffered a foot injury during the mandatory minicamp in June.

Though it is not considered significant, it is enough to keep him from practicing at full speed.

Rookie David Bell was previously placed on the PUP list with a foot injury.

3. Watson Is At Work

The Browns Instagram account spotlighted quarterback Deshaun Watson on media day.

Wearing the brown jersey, Watson looks hyped, but uncertainty lingers regarding his availability for Week 1.

Because of Watson’s Clemson background and also because it is an annual request, it was noted that it is time to break out the orange jerseys.

We need to bring out the orange jerseys for Deshaun Watson! Get that Clemson vibe going!#Browns x #NFL pic.twitter.com/P86JZr8aCq — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) July 26, 2022

4. More From Media Day

Tuesday was picture day, and the Browns players were into it.

Check out Myles Garrett who is already in peak physical condition for the season.

that's a wrap for media day '22 🎬 time to strap on the helmets and get to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/fJYGnWL6Wt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 26, 2022

Speaking of top physical form, we know Nick Chubb is; we saw his impressive weight room work just a few days ago.

tearing up defenses is in his DNA 🧬 @NickChubb21 pic.twitter.com/EQvrbOenSt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 26, 2022

Donovan Peoples-Jones sneaker game was also in top form.

Football is officially back, and that makes for a Happy Wednesday Browns fans!