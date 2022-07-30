Browns Nation News And Notes (7/30/22)

It is Saturday, July 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have their first open practice today.

Fans will be eager to get to Berea to see this new roster in action.

Training camp happenings are the lead stories in this Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. The Watson To Chubb Connection Is Heating Up

Deshaun Watson is getting entrenched with the Browns’ offense.

Through the first few days, we have seen highlights of him spreading the ball around to his receivers.

The latest highlight shows him throwing a TD to Nick Chubb on a goal-line play.

#Browns Nick Chubb with TD from Deshaun Watson in goal line during 7 on 7s pic.twitter.com/xTBE26McpE — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 29, 2022

2. Green Comes Up Big With INT Off Brissett

With Denzel Ward on the PUP list, it is time for other cornerbacks to step up.

A.J. Green did just that on Friday with an interception off of Jacoby Brissett.

#Browns CB AJ Green, who’s trying to make a name for himself, picks off Jacoby Brissett.

pic.twitter.com/g0WJfTePek — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 29, 2022

Green was a 2020 undrafted free agent who enters his third season with the Browns.

In 2021, Green recorded his first NFL interception and appeared in 12 games but mainly in a special teams capacity.

INTERCEPTION Roethlisberger intercepted to end the first half by A.J. Green — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) January 4, 2022

He played in 22% of the defensive snaps during the season.

3. Browns Add A Familiar Face At Defensive Back

The Browns needed to fortify the defensive back room and did that by claiming DB Jovante Moffatt on Friday.

#Browns claimed DB Jovante Moffatt — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 29, 2022

Moffatt was an undrafted free agent in 2020.

He spent the past two seasons with the Browns but was signed by the New York Jets to a reserve/future contract in January 2022.

The Jets released Moffatt on July 27, and two days later he rejoins the Browns.

4. Good News On Schwartz’s Knee Injury

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief because it does not appear as though wide receiver Anthony Schwartz‘s knee injury is serious.

He left Thursday’s practice early but was back on the field on Friday in uniform doing a walk-through.

#Browns WR Anthony Schwartz has a knee strain and is day-to-day. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 29, 2022

He is listed as day-to-day with a knee strain.

That is the kind of injury news the Browns need, minor and quick to recover from, especially in what is already perceived to be a thin wide receiving corps with rookie David Bell spending the opening days of his first career NFL training camp on the PUP list.

