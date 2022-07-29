3 Takeaways From Browns’ Training Camp So Far

The 2022 Cleveland Browns preseason is officially underway.

With two official days of practice completed and the first open practice for the public scheduled for Saturday, here are three takeaways from what we have seen so far.

Before we spell them out, let us be clear that it is very early and the kinks will work themselves out in the upcoming weeks.

There are over six weeks remaining until Week 1.

1. Too Many Quarterbacks

There are so many quarterbacks at camp, and all are new to the Browns in 2022.

This is likely prompted by the pending case against Deshaun Watson and the anxious wait for Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on a potential suspension.

In the meantime, there are four quarterbacks getting reps at camp and busying themselves with learning the offense.

Many thought that the purpose of bringing in Josh Rosen was to create a quarterback competition if Watson is suspended for a prolonged period.

Coach Stefanski squashed any possible Rosen and Jacoby Brissett competition rumors on the first day of camp.

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed if Deshaun Watson is suspended, Jacoby Brissett will start Week 1 at Carolina. 📝 Other notes from Day 1 of camp via @RuiterWrongFAN: https://t.co/zCZnB34ok2 pic.twitter.com/3Ccs0vaBAH — Audacy Sports (@AudacySports) July 28, 2022

Robinson’s ruling will likely rectify the situation (unless there is an appeal that can prolong it).

The best thing that can happen for the Browns, sooner rather than later, is direction at QB1; in the meantime, they are forced to live in limbo and keep four quarterbacks on the roster.

2. Not Enough Wide Receivers

In a position group that the Browns were already vulnerable in, they are down two players in the first week.

Anthony Schwartz was out there in uniform for walkthrough with a wrap on his knee. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) July 29, 2022

It is important to note that we do not yet know how severe Anthony Schwartz‘s injury suffered at Thursday’s practice is; however, the Browns already are temporarily without rookie David Bell who remains on the PUP list.

#Browns rookie WR David Bell is one of a small group of players who will begin camp on active/PUP. His foot injury is not serious and he should begin practicing soon — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 22, 2022

Amari Cooper cannot do it all so the time is now for Donovan Peoples-Jones and Demetric Felton to step up in a big way.

If Schwartz is out for an extended period, the Browns may want to look around for a free agent wide receiver to add depth.

3. Plenty Of Chubb And Hunt On The Field Together

Whereas the other two items are not necessarily positive takeaways, this one is.

There has been a lot of footage showing Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the field together and even taking snaps as the quarterback.

I spy a backfield of Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb, and Deshaun Watson #Browns 👀. pic.twitter.com/R1IbiGaLCC — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) July 27, 2022

#Browns Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb taking turns at QB pic.twitter.com/KsLEWZTwKJ — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 28, 2022

Injuries and COVID-19 have curtailed both players being on the field together for designed (and perhaps trick) plays.

Given the potential volatility at quarterback and the injuries at wide receiver, this could be the perfect time to load the playbook with plays when both are on the field together.

Conclusion

As mentioned above, it is very early in the preseason.

There is no need to overreact when this team is beginning to practice, prepare, and build itself for hopefully a successful 2022 run that carries into the playoffs.