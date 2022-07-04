Browns Nation News And Notes (7/4/22)

It is Monday, July 4, 2022.

Happy Independence Day to the USA, and Cleveland Browns fans will enjoy this Browns-themed celebratory greeting courtesy of the Vintage Browns Twitter account.

With a photo of Browns quarterback Brian Sipe, Vintage Browns wrote:

“Have a Siper 4th of July!”

Vintage #Browns pic.twitter.com/OVNlKIgHL9 — Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) July 4, 2022

In related news, Browns quarterbacks headline the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Baker Mayfield Trade Speculation Heats Up

As the temperatures climb and we inch closer to the July 27 opening of the Browns’ training camp, it is not surprising that Baker Mayfield‘s name reemerges in the headlines.

It seems extremely unlikely that Mayfield will be a member of the Browns by the time training camp opens.

On Sunday, Michael Balko reported that a deal between the Browns and the Seattle Seahawks was progressing until a new team entered the scene with interest in Mayfield.

The #Seahawks and the #Browns are still in discussions regarding QB Baker Mayfield. A deal was close to done, but a new team has reportedly entered the Mayfield sweepstakes as well. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/STUH5Ccrfy — Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) July 3, 2022

Balko does not identify his sources or who the other team could be.

He may be referring to the Carolina Panthers who have been reportedly interested for months, or it could be a third party we have not heard about before.

Fans have Browns quarterback fatigue this offseason so they are treating this information with the proverbial grain of salt.

Twitter user @FanoftheLand13 expressed the view of many when he said:

“Looks like Baker Mayfield is getting traded for the 20th time this offseason.”

Looks like Baker Mayfield is getting traded for the 20th time this offseason. — Artist Formerly Known As Whoopty-Hell (@FanoftheLand13) July 3, 2022

Another Twitter account @MIFootball also does not disclose any sources but forwards the idea that the Detroit Lions are the other team that has entered the mix.

The Lions quarterback roster currently consists of Jared Goff, David Blough, and Tim Boyle.

Months ago, there was also talk about the Detriot Lions being a potential destination for Mayfield.

Former Browns GM John Dorsey who was in Cleveland when Mayfield was drafted in 2018 is currently a Lions’ senior personnel executive.

With no identified sources, all of this could be speculation.

We will have to wait and see.

2. A Note On Deshaun Watson

Mary Kay Cabot wrote on Friday that her sources indicate the Browns did not foresee a year-long suspension for Deshaun Watson when they made the trade.

The signing of Jacoby Brissett was completed with the belief that he may need to play for “the first quarter of the season or so.”

If Cabot’s reporting is true, that does raise questions as to what the Browns would do if Watson was suspended for the season.

Perhaps this is irrelevant as many believe Watson will not be suspended for that long.

Just another interesting storyline to watch.

In the meantime, Happy 4th and Happy Monday Browns fans!