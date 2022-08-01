Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (8/1/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/1/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is the beginning of a new week and month, Monday, August 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns expect to hear from NFL-appointed arbitrator Sue L. Robinson today regarding a potential Deshaun Watson suspension.

Watson-related developments headline the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Robinson’s Decision Expected Today

On Sunday evening, Josina Anderson reported that Robinson would be notifying the parties involved of her decision today.

 

2. NFLPA Issues Statement On Eve Of Ruling

Upon hearing the news about Robinson, the NFL Players Association, in conjunction with Watson, issued a statement about the exhaustive review process.

The parties also stated that there would be no appeal to Robinson’s ruling.

The rules indicate the NFLPA/Watson could appeal to Commissioner Roger Goodell, and many thought an appeal was likely so this decision announced before the ruling is announced was a bit surprising.

Instead, the statement says that “Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

 

3. Watson Settles More Outstanding Civil Suits

In the midst of all of this activity, Watson’s legal team has settled three out of the four outstanding civil suits against him.

All of this implies that Watson and the Browns are anxious to put this behind them and move forward with whatever Robinson’s ruling is.

 

4. Recapping The Latest Episode Of Building The Browns

After a two-month hiatus, Episode 5 of the Emmy Award-winning docuseries Building The Browns dropped on Sunday.

The 22-minute episode focused on team chemistry, and a highlight was the team’s trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in nearby Canton in June.

Seeing and hearing the stories of Marion Motley and Bill Willis who were pioneers (along with then Browns owner Paul Brown) in breaking the color barrier in professional football is an excellent reminder that the Browns franchise has a rich history.

Episode 6 is scheduled to drop on August 14.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
Report: Deshaun Watson Ruling Coming Monday
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
Video Shows Fans Reaction To Deshaun Watson Taking the Field
Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Report: Deshaun Watson Ruling Coming Monday

No more pages to load