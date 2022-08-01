Browns Nation News And Notes (8/1/22)

It is the beginning of a new week and month, Monday, August 1, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns expect to hear from NFL-appointed arbitrator Sue L. Robinson today regarding a potential Deshaun Watson suspension.

Watson-related developments headline the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Robinson’s Decision Expected Today

On Sunday evening, Josina Anderson reported that Robinson would be notifying the parties involved of her decision today.

I’m told relevant parties have already been notified that Sue Robinson is currently expected to inform them of the decision in the Deshaun Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 31, 2022

2. NFLPA Issues Statement On Eve Of Ruling

Upon hearing the news about Robinson, the NFL Players Association, in conjunction with Watson, issued a statement about the exhaustive review process.

The parties also stated that there would be no appeal to Robinson’s ruling.

The rules indicate the NFLPA/Watson could appeal to Commissioner Roger Goodell, and many thought an appeal was likely so this decision announced before the ruling is announced was a bit surprising.

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022

Instead, the statement says that “Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

3. Watson Settles More Outstanding Civil Suits

In the midst of all of this activity, Watson’s legal team has settled three out of the four outstanding civil suits against him.

While you were asleep: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson settled 3 of the 4 remaining civil lawsuits. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 1, 2022

All of this implies that Watson and the Browns are anxious to put this behind them and move forward with whatever Robinson’s ruling is.

4. Recapping The Latest Episode Of Building The Browns

After a two-month hiatus, Episode 5 of the Emmy Award-winning docuseries Building The Browns dropped on Sunday.

Just finished watching Building The #Browns. Idk how you could watch that epi and say “I’m done with this team”. From the DnD stuff w Myles, Wyatt & Stanton to the 3pt Contest w/ Brissett & the HOF trip learning about Paul Brown helping break the color barrier. I love this group — CLEology (@_CLEology) July 31, 2022

The 22-minute episode focused on team chemistry, and a highlight was the team’s trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in nearby Canton in June.

Seeing and hearing the stories of Marion Motley and Bill Willis who were pioneers (along with then Browns owner Paul Brown) in breaking the color barrier in professional football is an excellent reminder that the Browns franchise has a rich history.

Episode 6 is scheduled to drop on August 14.

Happy Monday Browns fans!