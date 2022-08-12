Browns Nation News And Notes (8/12/22)

It is Friday, August 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have their first preseason game tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Symbolic of the offseason, the game is not the top story.

What happens if Deshaun Watson‘s suspension is lengthened by Peter Harvey is the lead story in the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Report: Watson Willing To Accept 8 Game Suspension

The Associated Press is reporting that Watson is now willing to accept an eight game suspension and pay a fine in lieu of missing the entire 2022 season.

This change in stance could imply that the parties are attempting to negotiate a settlement prior to Harvey’s ruling.

A negotiated settlement is likely the preferred option, and talks reportedly occurred while Sue L. Robinson was reviewing the case.

In the wake of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension handed down by Sue L. Robinson, it appears there was a last-ditch negotiation attempt between Watson’s camp and the NFL to reach an agreement on a punishment https://t.co/Q3ppTfKnDD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 2, 2022

It is really hard to predict what will happen with this case, but as of now, Watson is slated to start the game in Jacksonville at 7:00 PM tonight.

2. Report: Browns Could Pursue Jimmy G

Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns could pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo should Watson’s suspension be lengthened beyond six games.

The Browns could bring in Jimmy G if Deshaun Watson's suspension is lengthened. 😯 pic.twitter.com/8eqe7nJMuk — theScore (@theScore) August 11, 2022

If that occurred, Garoppolo would be the 5th new quarterback acquired or signed by the Browns during the 2022 offseason.

Though the team has voiced confidence in backup Jacoby Brissett, this could imply otherwise, or perhaps it indicates the Browns believed Watson’s suspension would be shorter than it may turn out to be.

Stay tuned.

3. Deja Vu Preseason Game

Tonight’s opening preseason game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville marks the second consecutive year the Browns start the season against them on the road.

The Jaguars now have Super Bowl Champion head coach Doug Pederson on the sidelines.

Trevor Lawrence will get the start and has reportedly looked really good in camp.

Going through my camp notes and I have Trevor Lawrence for just one INT through camp so far. There was one dropped, too, but I'd say his decision making has been *much* improved this camp compared to last. Tomes last year where he was throwing multiple picks in camp — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 8, 2022

No matter what else happens today, this is a Football Friday.

TGIF Browns fans!