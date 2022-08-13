Browns Nation News And Notes (8/13/22)

It is Saturday, August 13, 2022, and just yesterday, the Cleveland Browns opened their 2022 NFL season with a victory in a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Highlights of the game headline the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Rookie Class Shines

The best outcome of the game, besides the 24-13 victory, was the performance of the 2022 rookie class.

Rookies made huge plays that made the difference in the game.

Running back Jerome Ford scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

He got the offense on the board early in the game when it was out of sync.

Touchdown 1️⃣ today… 🔥 Rookie RB Jerome Ford gets the @Browns on the board 💪#CLEvsJAX x #Browns

pic.twitter.com/F5HGDM15qA — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) August 13, 2022

Touchdown 3️⃣ today… 🔥 Dobbs with the run and pass to the ROOKIE Jerome Ford! 🤘#CLEvsJAX x #Browns pic.twitter.com/K5HcSmALX9 — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) August 13, 2022

Cornerback Martin Emerson got in on the fun by wrestling the ball away from the receiver and taking it to the house.

Touchdown 2️⃣ today… 🔥 PICK 6 by the ROOKIE! 👀 Martin Emerson Jr takes it to the house on a 75 yard INT! 👊#CLEvsJAX x #Browns pic.twitter.com/gAcTyGr3yy — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) August 13, 2022

And hopefully, this is the start of a lovely trend, perfection at the kicking position.

POINTS ARE POINTS 💯 Cade York adds 3️⃣ from 31! #CLEvsJAX x #Browns

pic.twitter.com/rwblVvi041 — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) August 13, 2022

In addition to the 31-yard field goal, Cade York made 3 extra points.

2. Nick Harris Is Injured

The lowlight of the game was the injury to center Nick Harris on the second offensive play.

His injury, whose severity is yet to be determined, required a cart to transport him to the locker room.

It also disrupted the offense that was already struggling to get its footing early in the game.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Nick Harris will have an MRI on his knee and they'll know more about the injury tomorrow. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 13, 2022

Harris has worked so hard in the preseason to prepare his body and mind to take the starting center position after the team released veteran J.C. Tretter.

Genuinely feel terrible for Nick Harris.. his work in the weight room this off season was praised by the coaching staff #Browns. — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) August 12, 2022

Hopefully, it is not significant.

However, many noted on social media, including Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot, that Tretter remains a free agent.

#Browns C Nick Harris out for game with right knee injury. It looked bad. JC Tretter is still a FA — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 12, 2022

As for the rest of the Browns’ offense, Deshaun Watson completed 1 pass out of 5 attempts for 7 yards, and many of the starters including Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and Joel Bitonio were not in the game.

With Watson’s status still up in the air, as there has been no information regarding the NFL’s appeal of the 6 game suspension, those starters and presumably Jacoby Brissett will need to get reps against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second preseason game on Sunday, August 21 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!