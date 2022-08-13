Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/13/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, August 13, 2022, and just yesterday, the Cleveland Browns opened their 2022 NFL season with a victory in a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Highlights of the game headline the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Rookie Class Shines

The best outcome of the game, besides the 24-13 victory, was the performance of the 2022 rookie class.

Rookies made huge plays that made the difference in the game.

Running back Jerome Ford scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

He got the offense on the board early in the game when it was out of sync.

Cornerback Martin Emerson got in on the fun by wrestling the ball away from the receiver and taking it to the house.

And hopefully, this is the start of a lovely trend, perfection at the kicking position.

In addition to the 31-yard field goal, Cade York made 3 extra points.

 

2. Nick Harris Is Injured

The lowlight of the game was the injury to center Nick Harris on the second offensive play.

His injury, whose severity is yet to be determined, required a cart to transport him to the locker room.

It also disrupted the offense that was already struggling to get its footing early in the game.

Harris has worked so hard in the preseason to prepare his body and mind to take the starting center position after the team released veteran J.C. Tretter.

Hopefully, it is not significant.

However, many noted on social media, including Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot, that Tretter remains a free agent.

As for the rest of the Browns’ offense, Deshaun Watson completed 1 pass out of 5 attempts for 7 yards, and many of the starters including Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and Joel Bitonio were not in the game.

With Watson’s status still up in the air, as there has been no information regarding the NFL’s appeal of the 6 game suspension, those starters and presumably Jacoby Brissett will need to get reps against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second preseason game on Sunday, August 21 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

