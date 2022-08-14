Browns Nation News And Notes (8/14/22)

It is Sunday, August 14, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game happening a week from today.

The Browns have open practices scheduled for today (Sunday), Monday, and Tuesday so Berea will once again be filled with crazed Browns fans.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Tretter Watch

With C Nick Harris likely needing season-ending surgery, the question becomes who will be the Browns’ center for the 2022 season.

Free agent and former Browns C J.C. Tretter is the obvious choice to rejoin his former team, but there is no official word that any discussions have happened.

Highest-graded #Browns in the 2021 season (min. 425 snaps): 1️⃣ Joel Bitonio, OG- 93.6

2️⃣ Myles Garrett, EDGE- 92.0

3️⃣ Wyatt Teller, OG- 84.4

4️⃣ Nick Chubb, RB- 81.7

5️⃣ J.C. Tretter, C- 79.4 pic.twitter.com/XgS3x9XTVC — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) January 11, 2022

Ethan Pocic is the backup who came in for Harris in the Jacksonville game.

Pocic will get first-team reps this week and perhaps a full evaluation of him will need to occur before the team decides its next move.

I’m told the #Browns are not 100% sure what they’ll do regarding the center position. While the team did sign Ethan Pocic, the team could also consider outside options. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 13, 2022

Rookie Dawson Deaton could step into the backup role if Pocic becomes the starter.

Former Red Raider Dawson Deaton getting the fans amped up as practice is starting #brownskingirl pic.twitter.com/JStv6LKhUm — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) July 30, 2022

2. Fan-Favorite Vintage Browns Twitter Account Shutting Down

For those of you who want a feel-good stroll down memory lane of Browns’ history, you owe it to yourself to check out the Vintage Browns Twitter account.

Please do it soon because the account will be closed soon because the owner no longer has the time to adequately devote to it.

With over 17,000 followers, Vintage Browns has entertained many over the years.

Here is just one of his recent posts.

Thanks for the memories Vintage Browns!

3. New Episode Of Building The Browns Drops Today

At 11:30 AM EDT, Episode 6 of the acclaimed docuseries Building The Browns drops.

It is called Training Camp, Part 1.

Admittedly, the docuseries has not been as riveting yet this season as in other years so hopefully this episode changes that.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

May your day be Hall of Fame worthy just like Joe Thomas‘s Browns playing career was.