Browns Nation News And Notes (8/14/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, August 14, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game happening a week from today.

The Browns have open practices scheduled for today (Sunday), Monday, and Tuesday so Berea will once again be filled with crazed Browns fans.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Tretter Watch

With C Nick Harris likely needing season-ending surgery, the question becomes who will be the Browns’ center for the 2022 season.

Free agent and former Browns C J.C. Tretter is the obvious choice to rejoin his former team, but there is no official word that any discussions have happened.

Ethan Pocic is the backup who came in for Harris in the Jacksonville game.

Pocic will get first-team reps this week and perhaps a full evaluation of him will need to occur before the team decides its next move.

Rookie Dawson Deaton could step into the backup role if Pocic becomes the starter.

 

2. Fan-Favorite Vintage Browns Twitter Account Shutting Down

For those of you who want a feel-good stroll down memory lane of Browns’ history, you owe it to yourself to check out the Vintage Browns Twitter account.

Please do it soon because the account will be closed soon because the owner no longer has the time to adequately devote to it.

With over 17,000 followers, Vintage Browns has entertained many over the years.

Here is just one of his recent posts.

Thanks for the memories Vintage Browns!

 

3. New Episode Of Building The Browns Drops Today

At 11:30 AM EDT, Episode 6 of the acclaimed docuseries Building The Browns drops.

It is called Training Camp, Part 1.

Admittedly, the docuseries has not been as riveting yet this season as in other years so hopefully this episode changes that.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

May your day be Hall of Fame worthy just like Joe Thomas‘s Browns playing career was.

Browns Fear Nick Harris Needs Season-Ending Surgery

