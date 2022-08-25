Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/25/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, August 25, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are in nearly unanimous agreement on the top headline for the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Art Modell Eliminated From Hall Of Fame Consideration

Daryl Ruiter paints an accurate picture of what happens when Modell is eliminated.

Browns fans celebrate just like the 1972 Miami Dolphins team does when an NFL team does not touch its perfect record.

That means champagne and a party which ironically Dolphins legend Don Shula said did not actually happen each time an NFL team fell out of contention for having a perfect season.

On a somewhat related (but not Cleveland Browns) note, the 1972 Dolphins will be honored in Week 7 when Miami plays Pittsburgh.

It is the 50th anniversary of that team’s amazing feat.

As for the Browns faithful, there is no doubt that champagne is uncorked each time Modell is passed over for HOF consideration.

Modell is responsible for firing two legendary coaches Paul Brown and Bill Belichick and moving the franchise to Baltimore.

 

2. Throwback Thursday

Continuing with the countdown until the Browns take the field in Week 1 on Sunday, September 11, we are now 17 days away from the 2022 regular season.

In Browns’ speak, that equates to Brian Sipe days.

Sipe played his entire NFL career with the Browns.

In 10 seasons, he engineered 17 comebacks and 23 game-winning drives.

1980 was his career-best season which resulted in Sipe being named to the Pro Bowl, as an All-Pro, and he won the NFL MVP award.

There are many debates among Browns fans about who was better, Bernie or Brian.

The fact is both were very good in their prime, and the Browns have struggled to find a franchise quarterback ever since.

Sipe’s final season was in 1983, and Kosar’s last season in Cleveland was a partial one in 1993 when he was released mid-season.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

