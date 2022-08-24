Myles Garrett Has A Positive Spin To A Major Absence

The Cleveland Browns already know that they won’t have quarterback Deshaun Watson for 11 games.

Taking his place will likely be Jacoby Brissett.

But instead of looking at the grim side of his absence, defensive end Myles Garrett takes it as a challenge for him and the Browns defense.

#Browns Myles Garrett on Deshaun Watson missing 11 games: "I think it's an opportunity, I think it's a challenge." Said it'll be an opportunity for the defense to step up to the plate each week. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 23, 2022

The Browns have the defensive unit that can make it tough on opponents.

Aside from Garrett who finished with 16 sacks last season, they were able to bring back Jadeveon Clowney who had nine.

Their secondary is also solid with linebackers Greg Newsome II and Denzel Ward who earned a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension this offseason.

Also joining the charge are safeties Grant Delpit and John Johnson III.

However, their linebacker crew of Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr., and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah might have to step up.

Relatively Easy Start For The Browns

Three of their first four games in 2022 are against teams that didn’t make last season’s playoffs.

They will face former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 on September 11.

A week later, they will face the New York Jets.

In Week 4, the Browns will compete with the Atlanta Falcons.

Sandwiched between those games is their encounter with the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns could use these games to build some momentum for their campaign.

After those games come the tough stretch as they face the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals before their bye week.