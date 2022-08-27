Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/27/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, August 27, 2022, better known as Game Day in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns are playing the final preseason game today against the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff is at 7:00 PM EDT which means tailgating likely has already begun.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Jadeveon Clowney’s College Number To Be Retired

Jadeveon Clowney is being honored in a special way by his alma mater.

South Carolina is retiring his jersey number at their season opener on September 2.

The school is not in the habit of retiring players’ numbers.

The last time they did this was in 1987 for Sterling Sharpe.

Clowney’s dominance at South Carolina cannot be overstated.

Though he has not played there in nearly a decade, he still possesses four of the school’s records.

His 2012 season records for sacks and tackles for a loss remain fixed, and his records for forced fumbles (9) and sacks within a game (4.5) are still unmatched.

 

2. David Njoku’s Cryptic Social Media Posts

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent.

Perhaps David Njoku is trying to change that and recruit him back to his old stomping grounds.

Cryptic social media posts seem to indicate that there is some back-and-forth between the two to indicate that Njoku wants OBJ back in Cleveland.

It is not clear if the Browns would be open to that given all that happened in 2021.

He is also still rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl.

 

3. Final Day To Vote On Field Design Concepts

Today is the final day to weigh in on how the field should look for the 2022 season.

The Browns have laid out four options, and voting concludes on the team’s app on Saturday.

Don’t forget to cast your vote for your favorite choice.

Happy Game Day Saturday!

Make it a good one, Browns fans.

